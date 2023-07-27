Coney Island 15th “Maybe Annual” Music Festival

The 15th “Maybe Annual” Coney Island Music Festival – presented by The Standard Insurance and Wawanesa – supported by the Kenora and Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation – is being held on Coney Island on the northernmost channel of Lake of the Woods in the City of Kenora on Sunday July 30th from noon to 5pm.

Five acts will take to the Main Stage, and five acts will perform on the Argyle Dockside Stage with Jada Siwak keeping the kids engaged between sets on the Main Stage.

“With our presenting partners The Standard Insurance and Wawanesa back on board, along with our supporting partners from the Kenora and Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation along with several other partners and patrons for the community we are ready to stage the 15th ConeyFest this weekend”, said Ferg Devins, Co-Founder of the festival.

“After managing our way through COVID broadcasting the festival from a dock on Coney Island, and then pivoting to the Jarnel Contracting Pavilion last year at the Winkler Harbourfront – due to flooding, organizers and fans alike are delighted that we are back on Coney Island with a full program again this year”, said Co-Founder Ferg Devins.

This year’s line-up on the Main Stage includes – Karen Barg and Friends, performing a tribute to former Co-Founder of the festival, Debbie Wallace, who passed away last year, Jackson Klippenstein from Kenora, The Storm Bay Project from Kenora, Brandi Vezina from Manitoba and wrapping this up will be the Honest Heart Collective from Thunder Bay.

Children’s Performer, Jada Siwak from Red Lake Ontario will keep the kids engaged between sets on the Main Stage and the Lake of the Woods Arts Community volunteers will have the popular Face Painting set up backstage. Prizes for the kids generously provided by Canadian Tire and Tracy’s No Frills. Thanks to ConeyFest patrons for their support once again this year – https://www.coneyislandmusicfestival.com/index.php/patrons – Dean Brennan, formerly of Brennan’s Jewellers has created a medallion that will be auctioned off live in the afternoon.

Thanks to the year round performances of the band “North of Springsteen”, funds are raised to compensate talent on the Argyle Dockside Stage. This year’s line up Dockside includes – The Sunday Mornings, Ariena Olson, Jaryn Friesen, Lexie Alcock and Colby Wallace.

The Standard Insurance Team will be broadcasting live from the venue, thanks to Kenora’s FSET via Starlink satellites.

Jenn Schott’s Snack Shack will be operating the day of the festival and filling up ConeyFest $5 plastic cups with free shlushies.

Come on over to Coney Island, Lake of the Woods, Kenora Sunday July 30th.