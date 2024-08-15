Condo residents frustrated by encampment debris; host walk-through

THUNDER BAY — Residents of a nearby neighbourhood expressed concern about encampments at McVicar Creek, stating they’re worried about the damage being done to the creek and the surrounding habitat.

Russ Wakewich, board chair at Brookside Manor, Wednesday took part in a tour of the controversial encampments on Wednesday, a group that included a pair of sitting city councillors.

An invitation was sent to all members of city council, including the Mayor, to attend a walk-through of the encampments at McVicar Creek.

Only two city councillors were in attendance; Northwood councillor Dominic Pasqualino and Red River ward councillor Michael Zussino.

Wakewich said he and his fellow neighbours aren’t happy with the situation and the city’s response to the growing problem, one that’s impacting communities throughout North America.

“We pay a lot of taxes and we’re seeing our beautiful creek and our beautiful area pretty much getting destroyed by some of the encampment people.”

While pleased that the city has recently ratified distancing guidelines, Wakewich wants to see “living guidelines” implemented too.

“We’re the ones paying taxes,” he said.

“We’re the ones that paid for this beautiful condo on a beautiful creek with the forest, and it’s getting destroyed right now, and there’s no need for that.

“You can still live there, or you can camp there for the time being. . . that’s fine, but have a little respect for the land around you.”

The board chair and other residents on the tour noted its the residents who often often take the time to clean up along the path.

“I’m not a zoo animal” and “Don’t try to drive the homeless into places we find suitable. Help them survive in places they find suitable” are examples of some of the signs located at the Court Street entrance to the walking path.

Other encampments had signs out front outlining various reasons why those individuals are currently in such a precarious living situation.

Wakewich outlined his support for designated encampments.

“First of all, it’s not your land; you’re living there temporarily,” he said.

“I think there should be some sort of regulations on where it [an encampment] is. Certain areas of the city that we can have proper facilities for them, for toilets, for cleanliness and medical professionals can come and check on them.

“But to have it run haphazardly throughout the city, which is affecting so many of the regular taxpayers. That’s not proper either”

Through email correspondence that Dougall Media was included in, Mayor Ken Boshcoff replied to the organizers and said that he is aware of the situation close to the condo building.

“As you know, I am quite intimately aware of the horrendous problems of this site as my late Mother was a resident,” he wrote.

“The deteriorating conditions have affected me most personally. I can assure you that I would do anything legally that could alleviate the grief that you are subjected.”

Counc. Zussino said he understands the frustration of residents who live on both sides of the river.

“I feel their frustration because this has been a constant, and now it’s been four years. I see it starting to wear on their nerves.”

Zussino believes the encampments are deterring other city residents from using the pathway and greenspace.

The councillor did note his recent efforts to help keep the area clean with the help of encampment residents.

“Last week, I brought a dumpster down here and cleaned up a portion of it because it was piling up at both receptacles on Court Street and here [Algoma Street].

“I asked some of the residents in the encampments if they would clean up, and some were very receptive and cleaned up quickly and threw it in the dumpster,” he said.

Holly Gauvin, executive director of Elevate NWO, was at the encampments to support the residents if need be.

“I’m here in solidarity with them today, and to hang out with them and, and to make sure that things stay civil,” she said.

While the walking tour didn’t go through a more populated area of the encampment at Court Street, she did say she had spoken to residents of the encampments.

She told Dougall Media that encampment residents had decided not to be there when the walk was happening, not wanting a spotlight on their own situations.

“They are embarrassed. . . So instead, we have signs that represent some of the things that people have told us over the last few years.

“But generally speaking, they feel just as uncomfortable as anybody else. They don’t want to be here anymore than anybody wants them to be here.”

Gauvin did say she wants the bickering to stop, and to find solutions.

“We are united with the people who have organized this in so far as we agree, nobody should be out here. I don’t want to see people out here.”