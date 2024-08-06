‘Competitive’ stations gas up motorists

With the arrival of another long weekend, gas stations in Thunder Bay predictably appear to have raised their prices.

On Friday, pump prices on the north side of the city ranged between $1.704 per litre of fuel to $1.779 per litre.

On the south side of the city, gas prices appear to be set at $1.779, except for Central Car Wash, which is at $1.734.

Motorists driving a few extra kilometres to Fort William First Nation found the lowest gas price of $1.42 per litre at K&A Variety and Gas Bar on City Road.

“We are the lowest price in Ontario at the moment,” said Crystal MacLaurin, owner of K&A Gas Bar.

The company has just added additional gas pumps bringing their total from 18 to 24 operating pumps to meet the gasoline demand. Work continues on installation to reach their goal of 30 operating pumps.

“We’re selling over 120,000 litres-plus per day and we’re very busy,” she said. “Today we’re going to be looking at closer to 150,000 litres today with the high prices in town.”

MacLaurin added, “We try to keep (prices) low making minimal profit just to keep everybody happy.”

Daily lineups to the pumps begin along City Road at busy times in front of the popular gas bar. K&A Gas Bar is just one of many businesses operated by Fort William First Nation entrepreneurs. At least six other gas bars, like K&A, include a variety of stores and some have restaurants.

Jason Rasevych, president and co-founder of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA), said the community has the ability to set its own gas rates based on the supply agreements that they hold.

“As First Nations citizens, there’s a reduction in the costs because of a tax exemption,” Rasevych said. “It allows it, allows them to be competitive and also promote Indigenous business in the community to Indigenous peoples and citizens from the city that visit the First Nation for retail gas and other purchases. It also goes into the tourism sector as well.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Rasevych said there has been “somewhat of a rebound” for this sector.

“We are seeing more travellers come in, especially in the summer months, to enjoy the amenities in the city, and from a cultural perspective, the initiatives that happen up on the mountain that are related to the celebrations and ceremonies that are hosted there,” he said.

Rasevych pointed out that Indigenous businesses are growing at nine times the Canadian average. That is evident with an influx of more companies filing applications for loan products with lending organizations like the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund, which financially supports and incubates new Indigenous businesses.

“They are meeting their marks when it comes to milestones of allocating grants and loans for Indigenous businesses that are starting up, but also that are looking for more capital,” he said. “There’s been a steady increase in growth and more First Nation entrepreneurs are coming to the table.”