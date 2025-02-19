Community pumps up role in food industry

The acquisition of Cav-Tal Foods Ltd. by Marten Falls First Nation not only means the strengthening of the community, but the entire food supply chain by improving food accessibility in Northern Ontario.

The investment comes two years after the community purchased Bay Meats LP, which together with Cav-Tal, is part of a strategic plan to further strengthen its role in the food supply industry, particularly in northern and remote communities.

Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum was joined in Thunder Bay by Bruce Krupp, the acting chief executive officer for Cav-Tal Foods and Bay Meats, at the Neegani-Iishawin Conference last week at the Valhalla Inn, to showcase the company and Marten Falls First Nation’s commitment to economic development by ensuring reliable food distribution networks for underserved regions.

Krupp said Bay Meats, which has been closed on Bay Street, will be turned into a manufacturing facility.

“We’re building a brand new store at the Cav-Tal operation, which will combine Bay Meats products plus any of the Cav-Tal products that are available now for distribution in Northwest Ontario,” Krupp said, adding the new store is expected to open in two weeks.

The Bay Meats manufacturing plant, which will remain on Bay Street, will continue to manufacture its signature beef jerky, sausages and kielbasa, which will be shipped to the Cav-Tel distribution centre.

From there it will be distributed to northern communities and its regular grocery chain clients such as Safeway and Metro.

Krupp said being at the conference this week was a vital step in networking with more than 20 independent Northern community stores that were also in attendance.

“We’ve met them, given them credit applications and told them about what’s available effective April 1,” he said. “We’ve been approved by Nutrition North Canada, which gives the northern stores a rebate on the freight. We take it right off the invoice at point of sale and then they take care of the freight, while the stores get a much reduced rate.”

Achneepineskum said the community is looking for ways to build its economy and that means being part of the marketplace in the region, Ontario and nationally.

“It’s important for us to start investing in businesses by either starting our own or investing in existing businesses as we have done,” Achneepineskum said.

“When we purchased Bay Meats LP, we knew it was a solid business because we were its customers for a long time. And when the opportunity arose to invest, we took that opportunity because we knew it was a win-win situation for us.”

For Marten Falls, it’s all about economic self-sufficiency, he added.

He said they did their due diligence on these companies with their legal team and business advisors and the council thought it was the right time for them to invest in these companies, but there’s much more work to do.

“We’re just starting off,” he said.

“We’re looking at the amalgamation of these companies, the reorganizing and the promotion. First Nations have to have more investment in businesses out there, they have to be part of the greater marketplace. And that’s only one part of economic reconciliation for us. We plan to service mining companies, and exploration companies in our region, and we’re just setting ourselves up for that.”

Cav-Tal Foods is an 18,000-square-foot warehouse located in Thunder Bay that can deliver to Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake and Nakina. An agreement is also being finalized to supply a construction camp for Ring of Fire developer Wyloo Metals.