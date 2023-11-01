Colonization Road in Emo to be renamed by mid-year 2024

After initially passing a resolution in 2021 to change the name of Colonization Road in the Township of Emo, the final process will be taking place by June of 2024.

The initial resolution to change the name passed before a similar one in Fort Frances, however there was not a bylaw in place.

In 2021 Emo council unanimously voted to change the name of Colonization Road and in September of 2022 the name Neechee Miikanaa Road was chosen after consultation with elder Albert Hunter from Rainy River First Nations.

According to Emo CAO Crystal Gray the change has yet to take place because the resolution to change the name was not sufficient, a bylaw had to be passed.

“Further investigation of the Municipal Act stated that you needed a bylaw to do a name change,” Gray said. “So the resolution is not enough. We have now passed the bylaw.”

The bylaw, passed on Sept. 23, 2023 states that the change must be made by June 1, 2024.

Gray says the bylaw is so far out because the township is short-staffed and there are a lot of things that need to happen to rename the road.

“Because we have to deal with signage, updating online mapping systems, and residents have to be given proper notice to be able to change their information on all of their documents,” Gray said. “Part of not having enough employees is that certain items have been delayed until we’ve got time to deal with them.”