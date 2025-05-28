CN Rail announces annual infrastructure funding, inclusion of Ranier bridge unclear

A news release from CN Rail details plans to invest more than half a billion dollars in Ontario to strengthen supply chains across the province and the continent.

“This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the province. This includes projects that continue to invest in technology as well as ongoing multi-year projects that will build capacity and support growth across the network,” reads the release. “These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Ontario and across CN’s network.”

While the exact details are unconfirmed, this could bring funding to the repair of CN’s bridge in Ranier.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future,” said Tracy Robinson, President and CEO for CN. “Our continued infrastructure investment in Ontario will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the province. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across the communities where we operate.”

“CN is a key partner in strengthening Ontario’s economy and supply chains. Our government is building a more connected, competitive province by investing in infrastructure that reduces gridlock and supports long-term growth,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “We welcome CN’s continued investment into Ontario, a commitment that will help goods move more efficiently, create good-paying jobs, and build a stronger future for communities across the province.”

This follows a similar commitment from last year, where CN committed funds for track maintenance and infrastructure.

CN invested about $3.5 billion in 2024, of which $1.7 billion was allocated to maintaining the integrity of its network, namely trackwork.

“At CN, we believe investing in our network is investing in the future of North American supply chains. Our 2025 capital program reflects a clear focus on strengthening the resilience, efficiency, and sustainability of our operations,” said Robinson. “These investments are about delivering exceptional service today and building a safer, more connected tomorrow for our customers, employees, supply chain partners, and the economy.”

Last year, most of CN’s investments went to Toronto, Vancouver, and Chicago metropolitan areas. The Fort Frances Times reached out to CN for comment on whether the Ranier bridge will be included in this funding announcement. However, no comment was given by press time.