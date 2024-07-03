Club takes a walk on the wild side through 4-H program

Meeting 2

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the Walk on the Wild Side club met for meeting two. We met at the Romyn Residence at 6 p.m. Present at the meeting was Kinnley, Melaina, Charlie P., Charlie D., Emily, Sydney, Georgia, Miles, Neal, Hailey, myself, and the leaders Amy, Melinda and Krista. Olivia and Jonnalynn were missing. President Miles called the meeting to order and the meeting started with the 4-H pledge and roll call. We went over the previous meeting minutes and our homework; we each shared our recipe card with a healthy easy trail/hike snack! We reviewed types of equipment to hike safely and comfortably including what to wear. We were split into two groups, one group had to dress a mannequin appropriately for hiking and the other group had to dress the mannequin inappropriately for hiking. Our club name was decided to be ‘Thee Pro Walkers’. We then split into groups and made Trail Mix, Chewy Fruit & Nut Granola Bars, and Energy Bites! We got to snack on them and bring home some leftovers! We learned about judging and practiced by judging Hiking footwear. Our next meeting was supposed to be on May 25th but it was moved to June 2 because of weather. We are meeting at the Eighth Street Trails to do a hike.

Meeting 3

On Sunday June 2, 2024, the Walk on the Wild Side Club – Thee Pro Walkers! met for meeting three, at 2 p.m. We met at The Cranberry Peatlands Trail that is on Whitmore Road in Alberton. Present at the meeting was Kinnley, Melaina, Charlie P, Charlie D, Emily, Sydney, Georgia, Miles, Neal, Hailey, Olivia, Johnalyn and myself. The leaders Amy, Melinda and Krista were also there. President Miles called the meeting to order and the meeting started with the 4-H pledge. Leader Amy told us all about the peatlands and then we walked the boardwalk. It was a very nice day, it sprinkled a bit but the sun was out and a nice breeze kept most bugs away. We gathered at the little rest area deck on the boardwalk and went over the homework, and then learned about what peatlands do for the ecosystem, and tried an experiment pouring dirty water through some moss and material to see how it filters water. We then drove into town and met at the Eight Street Trails. We walked for a bit but it was really wet and there were too many mosquitos! We went back to the parking lots and wrapped up the meeting around 4:15.

Our next meeting will be on Saturday, June 15 2024 at Nestor falls trails at 9 am.