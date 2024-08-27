‘Clock’ reminding taxpayers about Ontario’s growing debt

THUNDER BAY — A “debt clock” is making its way around the province on a tour.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is taking the mobile clock on tour to showcase the province’s growing debt load.

While in Thunder Bay, the truck showed the province’s debt was increasing by $768 a second and is well over $4 billion.

Gage Haubrich is the communications director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“Every single dollar that Queens Park increases, the debt today is a dollar plus interest that Premier Doug Ford and taxpayers are going to have to pay back tomorrow,” Haubrich said.

“This year, the government is putting taxpayers on the hook for $14 billion in interest charges.”

In March, the province was predicting a $9.8 billion deficit when the budget was released.

Haubrich said Premier Doug Ford will have added billions in debt to the province during his time in office.

“Since being elected by the end of this year, he’s going to have added $86 billion of his own to the provincial debt. We need the premier to get spending down and balance the budget so this debt number could come down and less money can be wasted on interest payments.”

The debt clock is making its way across Ontario and will be hitting key cities on its way to Queen’s Park as well as Ottawa.