Clinic to offer hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Thunder Bay

Patients with a variety of health conditions, from infections to hearing loss, can breathe easier thanks to a new hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment that will be available in Thunder Bay next month.

The treatment will be available at Modern Medical Hyperbaric Clinic, which is led by a core leadership team of four people under the direction of family physician Meaghan Labine, the centre’s CEO and medical director. Labine’s partners include chief operating officer Jim Stadey, chief technology officer Allan Miles and Tina Quinn, who takes care of clinic operations.

Labine described hyperbaric oxygen therapy and its health benefits as an OHIP-approved specialized medical treatment that requires patients to breathe 100 per cent pure oxygen while inside a pressurized chamber.

“The increased pressure allows the lungs to absorb more oxygen than possible at normal atmospheric levels, then delivers it throughout the body via the bloodstream,” she explained. “This oxygen boost accelerates healing, reduces inflammation, stimulates stem cell activity and stimulates the growth of new blood vessels.”

Labine added that hyperbaric oxygen therapy is proven to help with conditions such as chronic wounds, radiation injury, severe infections, carbon monoxide poisoning, and certain types of hearing loss. Currently, there are 14 OHIP-approved indications for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and additional applications for the therapy are being researched. A typical treatment plan involves 20 to 40 two-hour treatments consecutively over two months.

She said the new clinic is a $10-million investment in Thunder Bay that will not only deliver life-saving treatments but also create over 30 healthcare jobs, attract skilled professionals, and establish a hub for research and education in hyperbaric medicine.

“The clinic was born from a vision to close the gap in advanced medical services available to Northern Ontario residents,” she said, adding that after years of practicing family and emergency medicine in rural and remote communities, she recognized the urgent need for specialized wound care and hyperbaric medicine in the region.

Labine also noted that the introduction of hyperbaric oxygen therapy to the community provides a whole new level of care and hope for patients.

Bringing the technology and building her business in Thunder Bay didn’t come without challenges. The hyperbaric oxygen chambers require highly technical installation, strict safety protocols, and specialized staff training. She said attracting and retaining skilled healthcare professionals to Northern Ontario is an ongoing challenge.

“Access to HBOT (hyperbaric oxygen therapy) in Northern Ontario has been extremely limited and patients often had to travel to Toronto or out of province for treatment. These distance barriers for many patients made timely care impossible and very expensive to access, leading to preventable complications and poorer outcomes.

“By bringing this technology to Thunder Bay, we are ensuring that patients can receive cutting-edge care close to home, reducing healthcare inequities and improving survival rates, recovery times, and quality of life,” she said.

Located in Thunder Bay at 898 Alloy Place, Modern Medical Hyperbaric Clinic will serve the entire region. Labine says its design and location will make it a key referral destination for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers across Northwestern Ontario.

“We are in the final stages of clinic construction, equipment installation, and staff recruitment and training,” she said. “In the coming months, we will complete training programs for our multidisciplinary team and work with healthcare providers and clinics to provide services for patients and improve access.”

She added that they will launch community education initiatives about hyperbaric oxygen therapy and wound care as well as establish research collaborations with universities and hospitals.

The Modern Medical Hyperbaric Clinic is slated to open this September.