Clean water for First Nations needed before next elections, House committee hears

A remote northern Ontario First Nation now has a water treatment plant, but is still unable to lift its boil water advisory of almost three decades.

MP Charlie Angus, who represents Neskantaga First Nation, 436 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, told a federal committee the community’s pipes are rotting.

“I was trying to figure out again, how is it possible that we could build a water treatment plant in the community without clean water, and we still don’t have it?” Angus asked. “And they said it was the same as if you put a new engine into a rotting Ford that’s out by the side of the highway to tell people to drive.”

Angus asked what it will take to ensure adequate funding for the entire process of water delivery and its necessary infrastructure in communities.

According to John Paul, executive director of the Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations, funding must cover the water’s source right to the taps. New legislation examined by the Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee carries the promise of financing that will ensure clean water that non-Indigenous Canadians take for granted.

The legislation emerged from the First Nations drinking water settlement, in which approximately 259 First Nations sued the government over clean water problems on their reserves. The class action reached an $8-billion agreement in 2021.

Stemming from that court settlement, Ottawa agreed to repeal the 2013 Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act and develop a more stringent and comprehensive piece of legislation.

The previous piece of legislation passed by the Harper government, was criticized in an Assembly of First Nations-led review for its lack of accompanying funding, insufficient engagement and lack of protection of source water, among other issues.

“It didn’t at all acknowledge the tools that were required for First Nations people to be able to deliver on clean water for their members,” Indigenous Services Canada Minister Patty Hajdu told Canada’s National Observer in a previous interview.

John Brown, executive director of the First Nations Advisory Committee on Safe Drinking Water, believes the new legislation will ensure the same protections for those who signed on to the class action.

He says there are about 400 First Nations that “don’t have or many not have clean water issues right now, but they may or can in the future, and that’s why this legislation is so important.”

“It protects the right to compel the Canadian government to step up when they do need clean water and to do it right.”

On Monday, the committee voted to summon ministers responsible for the legislation to committee.