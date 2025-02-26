Clean energy for all, including rural and remote communities

In 2018, Natural Resources Canada started a Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program. With a funding commitment of $453 million until 2027, the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities initiative has supported 190 renewable energy projects to “reduce diesel use for heat and power in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects,” according to a release from government officials.

Half a million dollars in funding has been announced as part of phase 2 of the program, where a “country-level” assessment, five case studies and a variety of workshops and technical discussions encourage community members and policymakers to broaden their knowledge on the subject. Additionally, this announcement has garnered praise from Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and the director of the International Renewable Energy Agency, also known as IRENA.

“Even when electricity is available, communities in remote areas must rely on expensive and polluting fossil fuels for their energy needs, which has a negative impact on local air quality and potential spill risks in often-vulnerable communities,” reads the release.

“Supporting these communities as they look for ways to shift toward cleaner energy sources is crucial for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.”

So, as part of its funding commitment, CERRC has announced half a million dollars in Phase 2 of funding for work in three key areas.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to announce a $500,000 contribution to Phase 2 of the Global Initiative for Transitioning Remote Communities to Renewable Energy, in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency, to continue support for the transition of remote communities to renewable energy,” reads the release from government officials.

“Phase 2 will include:

Developing five case studies of successful and innovative business models adopted by remote renewable energy projects from around the world

Conducting detailed country-level assessments of renewable energy potential in remote communities

Organizing workshops and technical discussions to develop the skills and knowledge of community members and policymakers in the areas of planning, installation, operations and maintenance of renewable energy projects in remote communities.”

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said the expansion of clean energy will fit into the plans of communities already working to become more green.

“Communities around the world deserve to have access to reliable, inexpensive and non-polluting electricity,” he said.

“That is why the Government of Canada is committed to working with rural, remote and isolated communities to advance affordable and accessible clean energy solutions through our partnership with IRENA. We are providing benefits for the communities that currently have the greatest need to access electricity in a way that meets their stated economic and environmental goals.”

This was echoed by the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, Francesco La Camera, in his statement.

“Decentralized renewables solutions are more than a source of clean and reliable power; they offer pathways to economic growth and resilience for low-income and remote communities,” said La Camera. “IRENA is very pleased to continue this partnership with the Government of Canada to make sure concrete actions are being implemented to scale up decentralized renewable energy where it’s needed most.”