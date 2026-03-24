City sees ‘unusual’ surge in pothole damage claims

THUNDER BAY – The city is facing a backlog of insurance claims as rising and falling temperatures create the perfect conditions to form potholes.

In a statement to Newswatch, the city confirmed it received 27 pothole damage claims from Jan. 1 to March 20, describing the number as an “unusual volume.”

A total of 45 pothole claims were made in all of 2025, the city said.

In early March, Ian Spoljarich, the city’s roads manager, said the pothole season came up very quickly and the “pretty bad” situation means it will be a “slow process” to get roads back into shape.

Every year, especially in late winter and early spring, potholes form when freeze–thaw cycles allow water to seep into small cracks in the pavement, where it repeatedly freezes, expands and contracts, weakening the asphalt. Traffic over these weakened areas causes the surface to break apart.

The city’s insurance adjuster is reviewing the backlog of claims for vehicle damage compensation.

Once a claim is submitted, it is investigated on an individual basis to determine liability. The city will not be liable for property damage if it has met standards for road maintenance, including patrolling, salting, snow clearing and pothole repair, the city said.

According to the city, liability for damage caused by potholes is considered with reference to the Municipal Act and its associated regulations.

Information about how to file a claim is available online.

The city said residents are required to provide notice in writing to the city clerk’s office within 10 days of the incident.

Depending on the type of property damage and the residents’ insurance policy, they could get greater compensation than they can legally recover from the city.

However, the city will not be held responsible unless there is evidence that the corporation committed a negligent act or omission which caused damages or injury.

No Thunder Bay roads received enough nominations to make the Canadian Automobile Association’s top five worst roads in Northern Ontario last year.

That dubious honour went to a street in Sudbury, with two other Sudbury roads, one in North Bay and one in Sault Ste. Marie is rounding out the list.