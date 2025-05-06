City hosts Thunder Bay Talks event

THUNDER BAY — The city is hosting a casual event where residents can get to know staff and even share a hot dog with them.

The free BBQ — with snacks, refreshments, giveaways, and a chance to win a door prize — is a chance for residents “to speak with city staff in a relaxing way, “ Cynthia Olsen, director of strategy and engagement, told Newswatch.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Thunder Community Centre.

Olsen said the event is “about breaking down some of the barriers about being accessible and being present in the community.”

Thunder Bay Talk will not be like a typical town hall. Olsen said there will not be formal speeches or presentations. The public will be able to roam freely from booth to booth.

“It’s not about one topic and we’re just really inviting the community to come and get to know city staff, talk about the services and supports that are important to you and share your ideas with us,” said Olsen.

She said representatives from all departments and divisions will attend the event.

“We’re really hoping that this is a different way for us to be out in the community and meet people where they’re at,” said Olsen.

The city plans to do these informal events a couple of times a year, she said. Another Thunder Bay Talk is being planned for in the fall.