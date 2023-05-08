Citizen calls got impaired drivers off the road

Phone calls to 9-1-1 from concerned citizens got two impaired driver off the road in one night.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen reporting an erratic driver who was possibly impaired.

The driver and vehicle were located on Highway 11-17 in Emo Township and stopped by police. Investigation revealed that the driver was obviously impaired, and they were taken into custody for further testing at the Fort Frances OPP detachment.

A 29-years-old Rainy River man is charged criminally with the following offences: operation while impaired alcohol and drugs; refusal to comply with a demand; obstruct peace officer.

The accused also had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Rainy River Ontario Court of Justice on June 29, 2023 to speak to the charges.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen reporting an erratic driver who was possibly impaired.

The driver and vehicle were located on Highway 11 in Watten Township and stopped by police. Roadside testing was conducted which resulted in the arrest of the driver and further testing at the Fort Frances OPP detachment.

A 49-years-old of Fort Frances woman is charged criminally with one count of operation while impaired – alcohol, and one count of operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days, driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and they got an additional charge under the Liquor Licence and Control Act with having liquor readily available.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on June 19, 2023 to speak to the charges.

Impaired driving is a serious threat to road safety. If you see an impaired driver call 9-1-1 to report it immediately. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.