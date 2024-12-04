Christmas Spirit, hot chocolate and holiday sales on offer at Tompkins Hardware

Tompkins Hardware is a 126-year-old dynasty in business and a staple for people in and around the Township of Emo. Moreover, Eric Mosbeck, owner of the family business shares some of his secrets to success, and Deanna Maynard details offerings of all types Tompkins will have this holiday season, including complimentary hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn and holiday cheer for their customers.

“This is our 126th year,” said Mosbeck. “The same location started in 1898.”

According to Mosbeck, this “fifth-generation” family business’ secret to success starts with treating people right.

“We treat people right. We treat our customers right,” said Mosbeck. “In return, we have good loyalty in our customer base throughout the whole district.”

For Mosbeck, it’s about “being fair.” This includes offering reliable, friendly, and fast customer service, which he said is hard to find.

“It’s being fair, providing good pricing and services,” said Mosbeck. “Providing good, friendly, fast, reliable service … It’s hard to find anymore. “

Moreover, Deanna Maynard, storefront manager of Tompkins Hardware, said, “There are so many different items, and we do have lots of sales going on.”

For Maynard, some of the good pricing Tompkins Hardware is offering this year include a steal of a deal on sunflower seeds, over fifty per cent off on electric fireplaces, deals on DeWalt wool socks, and hot bargains on holiday bakeware.

“Our black oil sunflower seeds, the 40-pound bags, are on for $29.97 while supplies last,” said Maynard. “Most of our Christmas items will be on sale.”

“The cookie cutters, the spatulas, and all that baking stuff will be on a discount,” said Maynard. “But, we also have our electric fireplaces on sale for $299.97, which is a super good price.”

Maynard says the Fireplaces come in different styles, all of which are on sale.

“We have three different styles [of electric fireplace,] and they’re all on sale. Regular retail on those are $699.”

But, it’s not just the holiday deals that are going to make it feel like the holidays for Maynard.

“Christmas will definitely be in the air,” said Maynard. “We’re gonna have hot chocolate and cookies and popcorn free of charge. Just come to the store, visit with us, and we have those things for customers.”

In addition to the hot chocolate and other treats available for customers, Maynard thinks it’s a great opportunity for community gatherings.

“For us here it’s just a really great community gathering,” said Maynard “We love getting people, not only from Emo, but also they tend to come a little bit more from Fort Frances for these locations. So, we’re excited to get people through the door and get a little Christmas spirit going.”