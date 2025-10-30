Chief says mines process is ‘not partnership, it’s pressure’

TORONTO — Ontario’s mines minister says its new streamlined permitting process for the resource sector is necessary, but that’s not how North Spirit Lake Chief Brandon Rae sees it.

To the contrary, he told a news conference Wednesday at Queen’s Park, “what it really does is weaken consultation” and silence First Nations.

Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce announced earlier in the day that Frontier Lithium’s PAK project, northwest of Rae’s First Nation, has been designated the first project under the new 1P1P (one project, one process) framework.

Rae spoke to reporters after the minister’s announcement, in a news conference hosted by Kiiwetinoong MPP and deputy NDP leader Sol Mamakwa, whose riding includes North Spirit Lake.

Lecce said in the government news conference that the accelerated 1P1P framework will cut the review process in half for prospective mines in Ontario.

The minister said the launch of 1P1P is “an important milestone for the people of Canada and Ontario, and of course for the territorial right holders,” but Rae had a different take.

“This is not partnership, it’s pressure,” the chief said.

“We are not against development — but development must be done with us, not without us,” he said.

“Real partnership means working together from the very beginning, not being pushed aside once decisions are already made.”

He called on the province to pause implementation of the 1P1P framework and begin discussions with First Nations on the review process.

Bobby Narcisse, deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, said First Nations such as North Spirit Lake must “have a meaningful part” in the review process for mines.

“Proper engagement” has not happened, said Mamakwa, adding that the government must do more consultation with Indigenous Peoples.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government says its 1P1P initiative streamlines the review of mine permits so that the province can be more competitive in the global economy.

Lecce has said it’s necessary to prevent foreigners from claiming Ontario’s critical minerals.

According to Frontier Lithium, the mine it wants to build and operate north of Red Lake could contribute more than $180 million annually to Ontario’s GDP, generate over $11 million in annual tax revenues and create nearly 1,000 long-term jobs.

Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota was quoted in an Ontario government news release as saying Lecce’s announcement “reaffirms this government’s commitment to advancing critical mineral development in Red Lake and across Northwestern Ontario.”

The news release said “the Crown’s duty to consult (First Nations) obligation remains fully upheld under 1P1P.”