Charges pending for driver in local vehicle collision

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A motor vehicle collision (MVC) that caused slow moving traffic on Highway 11 near Hill Road has resulted in minor injuries.

On June 6, 2023, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments, as well as Rainy River District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Alberton Fire Department responded to a report of an MVC with multiple vehicles involved.

Minor injuries were reported at the scene and treated by EMS.

Charges are pending to a vehicle driver upon completion of the investigation.

MULTIPLE CHARGES

(KENORA, ON) – For the third time in the last six months a Kenora man has been charged for impaired driving related offences.

On June 4, 2023 at approximately 900 A.M. the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at the Kenora Sports Complex on Bunny St.

As a result of the investigation that followed 47 year old was charged with: Operation while impaired; Failure or refusal to comply with demand and Failure to comply with release order-3 Counts.

The accused received a 90-day Administrative Drivers License Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 5, 2023.

VANDALISM

(KENORA, ON) – A Kenora man was arrested and charged after vandalizing a business on Park St in Kenora.

On June 6,2023, at around 2:00 A.M. Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a male breaking the window of a business on Park St.

After a police investigation, a 28-year-old Kenora man was arrested and charged with: Mischief; Failure to comply with a release order and Failure to comply with probation.

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 6, 2023.

DRUG CHARGES

(KENORA, ON) A Kenora man was arrested with a significant amount of illegal drugs after being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On May,28,2023 shortly before 11:00 P.M. the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police responded to an altercation between two persons on Matheson St S.

A man is facing multiple charges in Kenora on several drug related offences.

During the investigation it was learned that one of the males had a warrant for previous drug related offences and he was subsequently arrested.

Once arrested a large amount of illegal drugs were located.

As a result 46-year-old man was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking- Cocaine an Possession of a Schedule III substance- Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms).

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Kenora on June 29, 2023.

