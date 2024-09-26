Charges laid in Slow Down, Move Over campaign

On September 19th, 2024, members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, along with OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement Team (TIME) & Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) conducted a joint initiative to enforce the “SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER” legislation under the Highway Traffic Act charge, Section 159 “Move over & proceed with caution for emergency vehicles”.

Aimed to reduce the number of emergency personnel-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roadways, OPP & MTO officers issued over 25 charges stemming from “Move over & proceed with caution for emergency vehicles” to inspection & registration related charges.

“We want to remind the public & professional drivers, such as transport trucks, that they must slow down, proceed with caution & move over to the other lane if it’s a multi-lane highway such as Highway 11-17 – If its a single-lane highway, such as Highway 61, ensure you slow down & provide sufficient room for the emergency vehicle while keeping yourself safe,” said Provincial Constable Jim Thomson, Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.

The OPP also wants to remind drivers that any vehicle that has a siren, red, or red & blue flashing lights are considered emergency vehicles & require you to “slow down, move over”, which include: Police vehicles, Fire trucks, Ambulance, MTO Enforcement vehicles, tow trucks & even some public utility vehicles.

“When in doubt, “slow down, move over”.

The OPP investigates thousands of preventable collisions every year, making this a serious road safety issue. The OPP remains committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce and prevent injuries and fatalities, and enhance safety on roads, waterways and trails.