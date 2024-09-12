Centre for Psychedelics Health and Research officially opens at Providence Care Hospital

A newly opened innovative centre for psychedelic research and treatment in Kingston aims to overcome the stigma often associated with the therapeutic use of psychedelics in a healthcare setting while serving as a hub for research, education, training, and treatment.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, Providence Care, in partnership with Queen’s University, celebrated the grand opening of the Centre for Psychedelics Health and Research at Providence Care Hospital, located at 752 King Street West in Kingston. The centre will be multidisciplinary, connecting local and national partners across various disciplines as they explore the therapeutic use of psychedelics in treating mental illness, substance use disorders, chronic pain, and palliative needs.

According to a press release from Providence Care, the centre will be among the first of its kind in Canada. It will comprehensively approach psychedelic science, providing a nationwide platform for clinical trials, training opportunities for health-care providers and researchers, and knowledge mobilization initiatives with clinicians, community members, and policy makers.

Dr. Claudio Soares, Professor of Psychiatry at Queen’s University and Senior Researcher at Providence Care, is the Director of the centre. He explained, “Psychedelics are emerging as a therapeutic tool for a number of indications, with the strong potential to help people on their journey to wellness and recovery. Yet much is still unknown about the safety and efficacy of these agents, and regulatory bodies require better research and data than what we have currently.”

“The work to be conducted at the centre will not only benefit the greater Kingston community; it will help shape the future of psychedelics in health care,” added Soares. “Providence Care is at the forefront of psychedelic health and research in Ontario and in Canada. I have no doubt that the centre will help our health care system make informed choices about the efficacy and safety of psychedelics in the future.”

Jane Philpott, Dean of Queen’s Health Sciences, explained that “psychedelics have shown some promise for people who are struggling, including in the areas of mental health and addictions. We need research to build the knowledge base that will help us support these patients. That’s why Queen’s was an early leader in this area and why I’m so pleased that Providence Care and its partners are taking on this next phase.”

The release goes on to say that the opening of the centre fits Providence Care’s mission of instilling hope and enhancing the quality of life in the people served, through partnership and innovation. The centre not only represents hope for those with treatment-resistant conditions but also underscores Providence Care’s commitment to leading-edge research and patient and client care.

A Psychedelics research collaborative founded at Queen’s University in 2001 evolved into the new centre with new support from the Ontario Brain Institute and the Canadian Biomarker Integration Network in Depression (CAN-BIND).

“High-quality research and well-designed clinical trials will be essential to advancing the field of psychedelic health and informing clinical practice. With that in mind, we are delighted to partner with Providence Care and its new Centre as we establish a national clinical trial platform dedicated to psychedelics research,” noted CAN-BIND Director Dr. Benicio Frey.

The grand opening of the Centre for Psychedelics Health and Research at Providence Care is just the beginning, according to the organization. The next steps include furnishing the spaces with the necessary resources, tailored to conducting clinical trials on psychedelic agents. The centre is committed to education, collaboration, and engagement and in the future will host various activities, including workshops and educational sessions for the community and partners to discuss clinical trial research and knowledge translation.

Providence Care operates Providence Care Hospital, Providence Transitional Care Centre, Providence Manor long-term care home, Hospice Kingston, and more than 20 community-based mental health and support services across the region.