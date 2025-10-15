Celebrating wild rice teachings in the Métis community

Celebrating the Teaching of Li Rii Faroosh: Wild Rice Harvesting in the Métis Community took place on the weekend of August 30 and 31, 2025.

Northwest Ontario Métis Child and Family Services hosted a unique cultural learning experience focused on wild rice, li rii. The event was led by Senator Wade Nelson, who has been harvesting wild rice for over fifty years, along with his wife Marlene, who graciously welcomed participants to their home. Together with Cultural Coordinator Charmaine Langlais and Senator Wade Nelson brought freshly ripened wild rice from Wabigoon. The rice was then carefully dried for four days in preparation for the traditional roasting, thrashing, and winnowing process.

Over the weekend, community members of all ages gathered to learn, lend a hand, and experience firsthand the dedication and hard work that goes into preparing li rii faroosh. Participants took turns stirring the rice as it roasted, thrashing it to loosen each husk, and winnowing it to let the wind carry away the chaff. The event was more than just a lesson in learning in harvesting. It was a weekend of connection, appreciation and cultural revitalization. Many remarked on how the teachings deepened their understanding of how their ancestors survived and thrived through skill and cooperation. Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, extend heartfelt thanks to Senator Wade Nelson and his wife Marlene for sharing their knowledge, hosting the event, and passing on teachings that will continue to nourish our community for generations to come. Métis members would also wish to recognize the Sunset Country Métis Council for their strong support, which plays an important role in making cultural initiatives like this possible.

Sunset Country Métis Senator Wade Nelson, right, teaching Mason Hebert how to roast the wild rice. – Robin McCormick photo

Northwestern Ontario Métis Child and Family Services, located at 815 Williams Avenue in Fort Frances, proudly offers Preservation, Preservation, Mental Health and Cultural services across the region. This wild rice harvest stands as a powerful example of the land-based learning opportunities they provide, ensuring that Métis knowledge and traditions remain alive, respected and practiced in our communities today.