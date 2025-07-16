Celebrate artist Cindy Godin Hamilton on August 2 at a Warroad RiverPlace reception and gallery open house

View her exhibit, An Indigenous Artist’s Journey, until September 27, 2025

WARROAD, MINN. — Everyone is invited to celebrate Ojibwe artist Cindy Goodin Hamilton, of Williams, Minn., on Saturday, August 2, at an upcoming reception and gallery open house for the opening of her exhibit at Warroad RiverPlace (103 State Avenue).

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., browse An Indigenous Artist’s Journey through Leather, Beadwork, and Portraiture, visit with Hamilton, and socialize over light refreshments at this free event.

Hamilton’s exhibit traces a life of ever-evolving, creative expression. Known as the “Moccasin Lady” for her traditional leatherwork—including mukluks and mitts—Hamilton has also found passion in portraiture, painting an array of subjects.

Self-taught with a mission to preserve her family’s cultural practices, Hamilton’s artistry is widely recognized; her works have been featured in galleries across the state, and she is the recipient of numerous grants and recognitions.

As a local arts advocate, Hamilton brings leadership service as president of the Lake of the Woods Art Guild in Baudette, while teaching and cultivating Indigenous craftsmanship at workshops across the region.

“This exhibit is an opportunity to celebrate the power of Indigenous art and to experience the diverse ways in which culture, history, and individual expression intertwine, inviting viewers to appreciate Cindy’s unique vision and voice. We hope you will join us to celebrate not only her breathtaking artwork but also this profound journey,” said Warroad RiverPlace Interim Executive Director Samantha Thibert.

Artist Cindy Hamilton, who was born in Baudette, Minn., and raised in Rainy River, will have a new exhibit of her work opened at the Warroad RiverPlace on Saturday, August 2, 2025. – Submitted photo

The RiverPlace gallery is free to visit Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. An Indigenous Artist’s Journey is on view July 29 through September 27, 2025. Learn more at warroadriverplace.org or call (218) 986-0001.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

The final production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical presented by Warroad Summer Theatre will follow at 7:00 p.m. Shows run July 25, 26, 30, 31, and August 1 and 2. For box office information, visit warroadsummertheatre.com or call 218-242-3476.

ABOUT WARROAD RIVERPLACE

Warroad RiverPlace is a new arts, culture, and events center that opened in October 2024. A 501c3 non-profit organization, its mission is to become a welcoming place for everyone and a way of life that will promote inspired living through creative expression, art education, human connectedness, and appreciation for beauty throughout the entire region.