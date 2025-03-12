CEDC Showcases Thunder Bay as Premier Mining Service and Supply Hub at PDAC 2025

March 11, 2025 – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) proudly positioned Thunder Bay as the premier service and supply hub for mining in Northwestern Ontario at the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention.

At PDAC 2025, the CEDC actively promoted Thunder Bay’s industry strengths, attracting new businesses to reinforce the mining supply chain while championing local companies already making an impact. Company information for Thunder Bay-based businesses exhibiting at PDAC was distributed to attendees, encouraging industry professionals to connect with them and further strengthening the city’s position as a key mining player.

“With over 400 companies supporting 9 active mines, 41 major exploration projects, and 18 advanced exploration projects, Thunder Bay remains at the heart of the region’s mining sector,” says Jamie Taylor, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC. “It was incredible to see one of the strongest Thunder Bay presences at PDAC this year, with more than 30 local companies proudly showcasing their expertise and innovation at the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase and Trade Show.”

A highlight of the CEDC’s PDAC presence was hosting the second annual Mining Link event, a networking event designed to foster engagement between Thunder Bay-based companies and representatives from active mines and exploration projects across the region. This event, attended by over 170 industry leaders, service and supply companies, and stakeholders, underscored Thunder Bay’s vital role in supporting the mining sector and creating new business opportunities.

The CEDC also unveiled the latest Northwestern Ontario Mining Map, a comprehensive industry resource that provides an in-depth overview of active mines and exploration projects. Serving as a valuable tool for businesses and investors, the map consistently attracts attention at the CEDC booth, sparking meaningful conversations and reinforcing Thunder Bay’s reputation as a leading mining service hub.

In addition to showcasing the map, the CEDC team engaged directly companies through one-on-one meetings to promote Thunder Bay as a prime location for business expansion. Further strengthening connections, CEDC and Mayor Boshcoff, connected with Thunder Bay-based companies attending PDAC to highlight their importance and help support their show goals.

Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario continue to gain recognition on the global mining stage. Recent discoveries have spurred a surge in exploration and mining activity, particularly in gold, palladium, and lithium extraction. This momentum was further amplified by an exciting announcement from Frontier Lithium, confirming support from both the federal and provincial governments to develop a lithium processing plant in Thunder Bay.

“This announcement further solidifies Thunder Bay and the region as a significant player in the international mining industry, attracting investment and driving economic growth,” said Jamie Taylor. “We are excited to welcome new industry to Thunder Bay and look forward to continuing our support for this transformative project.”