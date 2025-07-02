Carney’s controversial major projects bill becomes law

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Bill C-5 is now law after the Senate passed the bill without any changes.

Along with removing federal barriers to internal trade, the legislation allows the federal cabinet to conditionally approve projects it deems “in the national interest” before regulatory processes take place and enable cabinet to exempt those projects from many laws and regulations.

The projects that will be fast-tracked under the new law have not yet been chosen. Carney solicited “wish lists” of projects from the premiers at the recent federal-provincial gathering in Saskatoon, Sask. For the next five years, cabinet can designate projects as “in the national interest” but after that, the list will close. As long as a project is on the list before the sunset clause kicks in, it can be exempted from laws.

A coalition of environmental groups quickly condemned the passage of the controversial major projects bill, saying it erodes democratic principles, runs roughshod over Indigenous rights, shuts Canadians out of decisions that could affect them and puts the environment at risk.

“Bill C-5 is an assault on science and democracy,” Anna Johnston, a staff lawyer at West Coast Environmental Law Association, said in a statement.

“For more than half a century, we have made decisions according to the basic principle that we should look before we leap. Bill C-5 throws that principle out the window.”

Some senators did attempt to amend the government bill, which authorizes cabinet to override many environmental laws and regulations to build major projects like port infrastructure, pipelines and electricity infrastructure. But their efforts were in vain.

Sen. Paul Prosper tried to change the bill to force cabinet to always consider specific factors when deciding which projects to designate for fast-tracking. As written, the factors — including considering clean growth and Canada’s climate change commitments — are just a suggestion and can be ignored. Along with making the factors mandatory, Prosper sought to add the requirement of “obtaining the free, prior and informed consent” of Indigenous Peoples to the factors.

His amendment and several others were all defeated.

The government’s decision to force the bill through before summer and limit study and debate has damaged relationships with First Nation, Inuit and Metis communities, Sen. Paula Simons said on Tuesday. The Chiefs of Ontario held a rally at Parliament Hill last week and about 350 people turned out to oppose the legislation.

Prosper, a Mi’kmaq lawyer and regional chief for Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, said “by investing a few more months into this bill and ensuring that rights holders had an opportunity to share their thoughts and offer revisions, we would’ve seen this bill pass with overwhelming support.”

In his speech, he quoted Chief Shelley Moore-Frappier of Temagami First Nation who called bill C-5 a “betrayal” of reconciliation. Prosper used much of his time to highlight the many concerns raised by First Nations leaders, enshrining their quotes into the record.

“Canada continues to speak about nation-to-nation relationships and reconciliation; this legislation does the opposite,” he said, quoting Moore-Frappier. “It asserts power over First Peoples — over our resources and rights. It was developed without us. It vaguely addresses our constitutional and treaty protections. And if passed, it will further entrench unilateralism as the default method of governing First peoples.”

Many senators, including Sen. Brian Francis, lamented that they had so little time to study the bill’s substance and impact.

Francis called it a “potentially dangerous bill” that risks undermining public trust.

Others, including Sen. Leo Housakos still had criticisms of the bill, calling it a “poor piece of legislative crafting” put together “without any real thinking and strategic planning” that is “highly aspirational.” But he ultimately supported the bill and the decision to fast-track it.

Sen. Hassan Yussuff repeatedly urged the senators to pass the bill without amendments. He said opposition MPs made amendments that addressed some concerns and strengthened the bill. He also reiterated Carney’s argument that the government was elected on a clear mandate to move quickly in response to the trade war with US President Donald Trump’s administration.

In the House of Commons, Senate and among the Canadian public, there is overwhelming support for building big, nationally beneficial infrastructure projects.

A new Angus Reid survey found 74 per cent of Canadians support “fast-tracking” major projects.

But the consensus starts to fracture when it comes to the specifics like provincial jurisdiction, environmental protection and Indigenous rights. Forty-nine per cent of Canadians, in the same survey, said they oppose bypassing environmental reviews to speed things up. The online survey took place from June 20 to 23, among a randomized sample of 1,619 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

Environment and climate groups, labour organizations, Indigenous leaders and legal experts tried (in the limited time available) to get MPs to change the law. Last week, Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs made some changes to ensure cabinet won’t be able to override a list of laws, including the Criminal Code, Canada Labour Code and Indian Act. The changes help curtail the expansive powers the legislation affords cabinet, but it can still override most environmental laws and regulations, including the Species at Risk Act, Fisheries Act and Impact Assessment Act.

A briefing prepared by West Coast Environmental Law warned that bad impact assessments lead to major problems, like the collapse of the Mount Polley tailings dam in 2014. It is still the biggest environmental disaster in Canada’s history, authors Anna Johnston and Kristen Theriault wrote. Approximately 25 billion litres of wastewater and tailings from the copper and gold mine — including 134.1 tonnes of lead, 2.8 tonnes of cadmium and 2.1 tonnes of arsenic — spilled into the environment and nearby bodies of water.

A 2016 investigation by the Auditor General of British Columbia found that the BC Ministry of Energy and Mines did not ensure that the tailings dams were designed or operated in accordance with the approved plan or original project certificate, the briefing noted. The project never went through an independent, public environmental assessment, according to the briefing.

On the flip side, a strong impact assessment can have positive impacts. For example, in 1997, the federal and provincial government, the Labrador Inuit Association and the Innu Nation worked together on an assessment for the Voisey’s Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine in northern Labrador. To avoid the boom-bust cycle that leaves the next generation in the lurch, the panel recommended the company decrease production so the mine can operate for longer and keep community members employed. The company agreed to produce only 6,000 tonnes per day compared to its original proposal of 20,000 tonnes per day and it is still operating.

In her speech on Wednesday, Sen. Paula Simons said she worries Bill C-5 is “overcorrecting in expediting mega projects that may not be of local interest, even if they are of national interest.”