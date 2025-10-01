Canadian Rangers to conduct large field training in Cuttle Lake, Ontario

Starting Sunday, members of the 3rd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (3 CRPG) will take part in Exercise RANGER TRACKER 25. This exercise will focus on Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) skills including command post operations and vehicle deployment.

Around 30 Canadian Rangers from different communities in Northern Ontario will participate in the week-long exercise in Cuttle Lake; located 90 minutes north of Fort Frances, Ontario.

Residents and hunters in the area are advised to exercise caution while on the land. The Canadian Rangers wear a distinctive uniform composed of a red hoodie and red baseball cap or toque. Military personnel and vehicles operating in the area are likely to be seen. Training locations will be clearly marked with “TRAINING” signs.

The Canadian Rangers are members of the Canadian Forces who live in remote areas in the North. They are not first responders but are usually the first ones to respond to natural disasters and to conduct Search-and-Rescue operations. They are experts on the land who act as the eyes and ears for the Canadian Forces in Northern Canada.