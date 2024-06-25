Canadian history comes to life on Canada Day at Fort William

Remember, learn, and engage this Canada Day at Fort William Historical Park (FWHP). Join us July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day filled with family-friendly activities. Come explore the Anishinaabe Encampment and Fort William to learn about and celebrate our nation’s diverse heritage.

There’s plenty to see and do all day long! Enjoy axe throwing, baggataway (lacrosse), firing a musket, paddling a canoe, dressing up like it’s 1815, making crafts, and meeting the farm animals. Take in butter churning and sheep shearing demonstrations and learn about the transition and melding of different tools and technology through trade. Explore the natural history and beauty of Canada through an array of maps, from topographic marvels to cultural heritage river systems, pre-contact linguistic landscapes, and more. Learn about the history of maple syrup with Canada West Maple, dive into the world of plants with the Boreal Museum and watch the Thunder Bay Carvers carving wooden animals.

The Cantine Restaurant, now catered by The Chanterelle, will be open offering a delicious assortment of meals and snacks. Visitors can also try manooman (wild rice), freshly baked artisan bread, strawberry drink, and berry samples.

Event ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors (60+) and youth (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.

Plan on visiting a few times this year? Consider purchasing a Season Pass. Adult passes are $50 per person and family passes are $90 per family of four. Season Passes include admission to FWHP’s Canada Day, Great Rendezvous, New Year’s Eve Family Frolic, and Voyageur Winter Carnival events. Admission to Anishinaabe Keeshigun and Celtic Day is free.

“Fort William Historical Park is a premier Canada Day destination that transports visitors back two centuries to the height of North America’s fur trade, offering a one-of-a-kind living history experience for people of all ages,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “I encourage visitors from near and far to check out this unique attraction and take part in diverse programming, demonstrations, and activities the whole family will enjoy.”

“We look forward to welcoming everyone at Fort William Historical Park’s Canada Day family-friendly event,” states Patrick Morash, FWHP’s General Manager. “We’ve lined up a great array of programs and activities to learn about our collective history.”

Further event details can be found at www.fwhp.ca/events/canada-day/. Tickets can be purchased online through FWHP’s website or in-person at the Visitor Centre the day of the event.

The campground and Trading Post Gift Shop are also open. For more information about Fort William Historical Park’s programs and services, visit www.fwhp.ca or call (807) 473-2344. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram @FortWillamHP.