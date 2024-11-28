Canada Post’s Misinformation

Canada Post’s latest information update of November 26 describing what is going on at the bargaining table is full of half-truths and outright deception.

First and foremost, CUPW left the meetings Tuesday since we cannot proceed without Canada Post’s negotiators. They had to go back to speak to the Executive Board of Canada Post for further direction.

The Union negotiators did tell the special mediator that we were unwilling to talk about one particular Employer demand – something we have discussed at least a dozen times in bargaining already. Canada Post is fully aware of how far CUPW is willing to go – they just don’t like the answer.

We hear from Canada Post that there is no intention of “gigifying” the workforce at Canada Post, but many of Canada Post’s proposals are directly aimed toward a race-to-the-bottom competition with multinational corporations.

Their proposals have included attacks on full-time work where they want to increase the part-time mix to more than 50% of the workforce when they have over 5,000 part-time and over 12,500 temporary employees now. Some of these part-timers would end up being scheduled as few as 8 hours per week. They wouldn’t be eligible for any benefits until they reach 1,000 hours, which could take as long as two and a half years. This is not an increase in the mix, it is a full-on assault on good-paying, full-time jobs.

The Corporation already has several ways to deliver parcels at straight-time rates that they are unwilling to utilize. These options have existed for years and include a detailed measurement system so that workers are not overburdened and are paid properly for the work they do. This is part of the reason we know what Canada Post is saying about its financial picture and that it can’t compete without major concessions from CUPW is misinformation. Their proposals make it clear that they do not care about health and safety, overburdening or paying a living wage.

Canada Post management talks about the urgency of reaching a deal while they still sit in their offices or at home collecting their six figure salaries and bonuses.

No CUPW member from Canada Post, Union leadership included, are receiving a salary right now; things could not be more urgent for our side.

We’re fighting for quality service, good long-term jobs and for protecting the public post office in the communities in which we serve. Canada Post management is willing to lie to the Government and the public to continue its manufactured crisis. In the meantime, it’s leaving 55,000 employees out in the cold.