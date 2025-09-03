Canada and Ontario investing $14.6 million to help farmers make improvements to farmlands

Federal and provincial investment will protect Ontario’s farmers in the face of U.S. tariffs and policies

TORONTO – The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing up to $14.6 million through the Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program (RALP) to help farmers make improvements to their farmland.

As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this investment supports the province’s Grow Ontario Strategy to give farmers the tools they need to build long-term resiliency and stay competitive in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty.

“We’re working with farmers in Ontario to help them take care of their soil, keep their water clean, and make their farms stronger in the face of environmental challenges,” said the Honourable Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “By supporting natural infrastructure and sustainable practices, we’re helping to protect our farmlands and strengthen Canada’s food system.”

“Ontario farmers are incredible, caring stewards of their lands, who work hard to make them more productive and resilient – even as they face challenges out of their control,” said Trevor Jones, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness. “Our government is proud to support them with investments that protect farmland, build a resilient agricultural sector and help grow Ontario’s economy.”

The RALP Marginal Lands Initiative, delivered by Conservation Ontario, is receiving an additional $9.6 million to help farmers create or enhance natural features such as wetlands or pollinator habitats on marginal agricultural lands. The program connects farmers to technical support and organizations that can make it easier for farmers who carry out large-scale environmental projects on their land, including carbon sequestering and reducing emissions.

An additional investment of up to $5 million is being invested in the RALP Ontario Agricultural Sustainability Initiative, delivered by the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA), to help farmers access funding to plant grasslands and trees, reduce tillage and build water retention features. These improvements help farmers better withstand extreme weather, improve soil and water health and boost biodiversity.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a 5-year (2023-2028), $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial, and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation and resiliency of Canada’s agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment for programs designed and delivered by the provinces and territories, cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially.

The Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program is providing up to $56.7 million through the five-year Sustainable CAP to support Ontario farmers in sequestering carbon and making their agriculture lands more productive and resilient. Information and guidelines about the Marginal Lands Initiative are available on the Conservation Ontario website. A request for proposals submissions process to apply for funding support through this initiative will open on September 22, 2025. For more information about OMAFA programs and services, contact the Agricultural Information Contact Centre (AICC) at 1-877-424-1300 or at ag.info.omafa@ontario.ca.