Call for proposals now open for new Seniors Active Living Centre programs

The Ontario government is expanding access to services and activities for seniors through a call for proposals for new Seniors Active Living Centres (SALC) programs. These programs provide social, cultural, learning, and recreational opportunities for seniors to stay fit, healthy and connected in their communities.

“Seniors Active Living Centres improve the lives of Ontario’s seniors,’’ said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “Our government is expanding the number of programs with this call for proposals so more seniors can have access to services and activities to live healthy, active and independent lives.”

Due to the overwhelming success of the more than 300 Seniors Active Living Centres being delivered by municipalities, new changes to the Seniors Active Living Centres Act, 2017 came into effect June 1, 2024 that enable more types of organizations to deliver Seniors Active Living Centre programs. Currently, the Fort Frances Seniors Centre and the Rainy River Senior Activity Depot Drop-in Centre fall under the program.

The call for proposals is now open to eligible organizations until September 12, 2024, at 5 p.m. In addition to municipalities, other local and community-based organizations such as Legions, Lion’s Clubs, and recreational clubs, are now welcome to apply.

This expansion is in addition to the more than $15 million announced last month to support all current SALC programs across the province, an increase of approximately $1 million from last year. This will result in a majority of SALC programs getting a maintenance and operating funding increase from $42,700 to up to $50,000. Organizations that deliver SALC programming contribute 20 per cent of the cost of delivering the program, with the province providing the remaining 80 per cent.

The Ministry is conducting information webinars for those interested in submitting a call for proposal. If you would like to learn more about the program and how to complete and submit your application. Interested organizations are asked to register. The English language dates are:

Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Register through the press release at: https://news.ontario.ca/msaa/en