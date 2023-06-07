Caliper Lake Park now open after supercell storm last year

A major storm downed multiple trees at Caliper Lake Provincial Park last July, with some of them falling on campers, cars, and roadways.

Trevor Gibb of Ontario Parks says the storm caused “extensive” tree damage.

Despite the destruction, the park reopened on schedule just a few weeks ago.

Gibb said everyone’s resilience in responding to the incident was inspiring.

“Township staff and emergency services worked tirelessly,” he said. “After a lot of hard work, park staff are energized, motivated, and excited to welcome people back.”

Gibb said there was a “great deal” of work completed last year — removing fallen trees and cleaning up the area before winter.

This spring, park staff cleared fallen trees and removed all overhead tree hazards in camping and day-use areas. Gibb said road and campsite surfaces needed to be repaired.

Signs, picnic tables, outhouses, and other infrastructure also needed to be inspected and repaired throughout the park as well. Gibb also said water and electrical systems had to be inspected and made safe.

“Park staff are looking forward to hearing laughing voices at the beach and seeing happy campers in the campground after all the work they have done to clean up the park post storm,” he said. “Tourism is an important part of our region. Caliper Lake Provincial Park is a wonderful destination from which visitors can explore all that the area has to offer.”

The Township of Sioux Narrows–Nestor Falls operates Caliper Lake Park in partnership with Ontario Parks.

The park opens on the Friday of the Victoria Day long weekend each year. They did so again this year on May 19.