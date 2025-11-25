Buy Ontario Act draws mixed reactions

An Indigenous political advocacy organization says the provincial government’s Buy Ontario Act fails to recognize and capitalize on the economic potential of First Nations procurement strategies. Anishinabek Nation criticizes the new act’s “narrow emphasis” on procurement policies.

The Ontario government’s Buy Ontario Act is aimed at protect the province’s workers and businesses by prioritizing Ontario goods and services in public procurement.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige says First Nations represent a multi-billion-dollar economic opportunity that Ontario has ignored.

“Indigenous-owned businesses and suppliers possess the capacity to contribute significantly to Ontario’s infrastructure, manufacturing, forestry and resource sectors,” Debassige said.

“By not actively integrating First Nation procurement into its broader economic and infrastructure plans, the province of Ontario is missing out on a chance to foster true First Nation economic development, create sustainable jobs, and build lasting partnerships that can benefit all Ontarians.”

Debassige called the province’s failure to develop and implement a comprehensive First Nation procurement strategy a “missed opportunity” to harness a significant, untapped economic resource.

“Without this strategic inclusion, Ontario risks leaving billions of dollars on the table and in the ground and perpetuating economic disparities that have long persisted for First Nations,” she said.

While Anishinabek Nations leaders are skeptical about the provincial government’s Buy Ontario Act, the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) welcomes what it calls a landmark legislation. NOMA president Rick Dumas said the initiative anchors procurement in Ontario’s proven manufacturing base.

“This new legislation will create new opportunities for sectors that drive the northern economy, including transportation manufacturing, forestry-related industries, skilled trades, mining, mining supply, and infrastructure development,” he said, naming the Thunder Bay Alstom Plant as an example of Ontario’s industrial strength.

“Alstom’s skilled workforce produces the Toronto Transit Commission’s subway cars, bi-level coaches, and national rail fleet components. Policies like the Buy Ontario Act can help ensure that major projects — from transit expansions to fleet renewals — are built in Ontario by Ontario workers.

He said the Buy Ontario Act is exactly the kind of commitment our region needs.