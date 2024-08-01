Buskers festival draws crowds despite heat

The ninth annual Buskers Festival drew hundreds of spectators who braved hot temperatures to take in the festivities along Bay and Algoma Streets on the weekend.

Spectators marvelled at Montreal’s fire-breather and juggler Egemen Ustun and award-winning Navajo Aboriginal comedian and juggler Sam Malcolm while enjoying local performers which included Adrienne Kidd, hooping with Shanna Romanson and Mackinley’s Delusions.

Brian Hamilton, who is part of the 2024 Buskers Festival committee and owner of The Bean Fiend, said the festival was open to area businesses, cottage industries and micro businesses/craft vendors that are starting out so they can use the festival as an incubator, and use the neighbourhood as a vehicle for culture and arts in Thunder Bay.

“We’re really seeing a lot of solidarity amongst the businesses, not only for this event, but for tourism and community cohesion in general,” Hamilton said, adding, this event really acts as a vehicle to invite people in, and to showcase the great shops, cafes, and businesses throughout the neighbourhood.

He said vendors were charged a fee of $75 for the weekend and larger businesses paid $1,000 for participation, signage, branding and even getting a stage area named after them.

“The fees help to offset costs for the tents, tables, chairs, sewage and porta-potties we provide,” he said. “We had to activate our hot weather protocols and provide more shade and more seating.”

Hamilton said they had “giant industrial air-cooling chillers” set up along the street for cooling stations. Also to help offset costs was the financial sponsorships and support from the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission, Tourism Thunder Bay, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and their title sponsor, TD Bank.

Bay Lock and Security helped to finance the international performers as well.

“One of our big mandates is to make sure our sponsors are well represented and that’s good value,” he said.

Hamilton estimated more than 6,000 people turned out over the two-day event, despite the searing heat.

“Some of the food vendors, including my restaurant, suffered through the heat because people just don’t eat in the heat. It was just so hot,” he said. “One of the biggest challenges this year was the heat and we thought that would keep people away . . . but people still came out.”