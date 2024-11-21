Business groups push to narrow rural-urban digital divide

Insufficient wireless network access in rural areas hinders businesses from competing digitally, limiting economic growth and restricting residents from accessing services like online education and telehealth.

Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, says this disparity creates a digital divide that hinders economic development and equitable access to essential services. Moreover, reliable cellular service is crucial for maintaining public safety and preventing interruptions within the supply chain.

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Timmins and Greater Sudbury Chambers of Commerce on advice that has been adopted as Canadian Chamber policy and says they will continue to advocate to the federal government on what Robinson calls a “vital issue.”

“The government needs to reinvest a portion of the revenue from spectrum auctions into subsidies and incentives that would support new, innovative and robust networks,” she said. “There needs to be a focus on rural and remote areas, critical transportation routes and workforce programs that address shortages in skilled talent.”

She added collaboration is encouraged between the government, industry and communities for project success, efficient resource allocation, and addressing unique regional challenges while promoting economic reconciliation. That includes consultation with Indigenous leaders and First Nations communities as partners in policy development for a more economically inclusive and prosperous future.

While Canada has made strides in mobile network technology, particularly with 4G, it lags behind the global 5G race due to insufficient mid-band spectrum allocation.

Robinson says government needs to provide the support that’s needed so that rural and remote areas don’t get left behind as the technology changes.