Bryan Cranston’s Everything’s Going to Be Great returns to North Bay

Everything’s Going to Be Great is coming to the Capitol Centre for a free screening on Thursday, September 11, at 7 p.m.

Parts of the film, which stars Bryan Cranston, were filmed inside North Bay’s historic Capitol Centre, and the film’s producers are bringing it back to where it began. The producers noted in a release, “The journey of this film began right here in North Bay. We are beyond excited to share it once more with the people and the place that helped bring it to the screen.”

Everything’s Going to Be Great is a comedy-drama about theatre manager parents, played by Allison Janney and Bryan Cranston, as they navigate raising two sons and face unexpected life changes. The film premiered as a Spotlight Narrative feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film was made possible through the financial support of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation. When MPP Vic Fedeli announced NOHFC funding for film projects in the region, he emphasized how local talent and a supportive community are a big draw for film productions wanting to work in the area.

Fedeli told BayToday, “Ontario is proud to support Nipissing’s film and television industry as it continues to create jobs and attract talent while helping to drive the local economy.”

“Having world-class film stars spend so much time in Nipissing adds a level of cache and helps us attract even more productions,” Fedeli noted.

“Both Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney were great to spend time with, and both really enjoyed their time here,” Fedeli recalled. “Our government is committed to strengthening this fast-growing local industry, putting Northern Ontario on the map, and providing the opportunity to showcase our culture, geography, and talent.”

Before the screening, there will be opening remarks to commemorate the City’s Centennial and the release of the film. After the movie, there will be a special question-and-answer session with those involved with the production of the film.

The free screening is made possible by the Capitol Centre’s Centennial Screenings, funded by the City of North Bay’s Centennial Event Hosting Fund. The film is presented by Lionsgate, Astute Films, Clubhouse Pictures, The City of North Bay and the Capitol Centre.

In a release, the Capitol Centre noted, “This special screening is a celebration of local talent, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of the community that helped shape the film.”