Bruyere re-elected chief of Couchiching First Nation

Richard Bruyere has been reelected as chief of Couchiching First Nation.

Bruyere was elected to a second consecutive terms as chief as part of chief and council elections held on the First Nation last week on Thursday, March 5. Bruyere was one of three candidates who put their names up for chief, alongside Brian Perrault and Mike Thompson.

In addition, the community elected Sandy Bruyere, Don Howells, Armand Jourdain Sr., Peggy Loyie, Lucille Morrisseau and Edward Yerxa to council from among 24 total candidates.

Grand Council Treaty #3 issued a message congratulating the newly elected chief and council