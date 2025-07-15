Brock paves the way for road innovation with new asphalt technology

Council recently approved a significant change to its rural road rehabilitation strategy, voting in favour of using a new paving method known as Flexible Asphalt Cold Technology (FACT). The decision came during the council meeting on Monday, June 23, following a detailed report by Interim Public Works Director Ben Kester.

FACT will be piloted as part of the Road Rehabilitation Program on Thorah Concession 1 and Concession 3 in 2025, and on Concession 2 and Concession 13 in 2026, pending budget approval.

“This technology has the potential to shorten our timelines, reduce disruption to residents, and give us a stronger, longer-lasting surface,” Mr. Kester told council. “We believe this is a fiscally responsible and environmentally conscious alternative to our current process.”

FACT is a newer variation of open-graded cold mix asphalt, enhanced by a specialized emulsion that allows for same-day traffic return and has self-healing properties. It differs significantly from the Township’s current three-year road repair process, which involves excavation, settling, surface treatment, and slurry sealing.

By contrast, FACT eliminates the need for excavation and consolidates the process into two years instead of three. Staff say the technology’s ability to adapt to seasonal heaving and its longer lifespan—estimated at 12 years—make it a strong alternative to double surface treatment (DST).

“The roads we’re targeting for this pilot—Concession 1 and Concession 3—are in urgent need of rehabilitation,” said Mr. Kester. “The FACT product will give us the flexibility and strength we need, particularly where the road base is weaker.”

Council’s approval followed a review of the township’s current rural road network, which includes 145 km of paved roads, 74 km of DST roads, and 149 km of gravel roads. The Road Rehabilitation Program, introduced in 2023, was originally designed to repair DST roads in poor condition over a three-year span.

According to the report presented, the cost of FACT—including slurry seal in year two—is approximately $263,000 per kilometre, compared to $251,500 per kilometre for the traditional three-year method. For 2025, the estimated cost of the rehabilitation program is $1,495,259, with funding coming from a combination of new and reallocated budget lines.

In addition to the pilot program, staff noted that at least 10 other roads not included in the original plan have since deteriorated and will need attention in the near future. These roads will be patched temporarily until a more permanent solution can be funded.

Councillors expressed cautious optimism about the change. “Any technology that offers better longevity and less impact on our residents is worth considering,” said Regional Councillor and Acting Mayor Mike Jubb. “We’ll be watching the pilot closely to ensure it delivers the results we need.”

Mr. Kester also highlighted the environmental benefits of FACT, noting that it is applied cold and produces fewer greenhouse gases than traditional hot-mix asphalt. “It aligns well with our goals for sustainability and asset management,” he said.

Council officially received the report, and directed staff to proceed with tendering for the installation of FACT on the two roads identified for 2025. A broader communication strategy may be developed at a later date to share the benefits of the technology with the public.