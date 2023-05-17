Borderland Pride announces 2023 event line-up

2023 Pride Guide includes 12 special events for Pride Month

Borderland Pride is proud to unveil its 2023 Pride festival, Pride Awakens.

The 2023 Pride Guide features 12 special events and initiatives throughout the month of June, covering educational, artistic, social inclusion, community-building, and advocacy themes.

The big day in this year’s line up is Saturday, June 10, 2023, which features two exciting events.

The day begins with the return of Borderland Pride’s famous Passport to Pride March, which travels from International Falls to Fort Frances. The Passport to Pride March is the only 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride parade in the world to cross an international border.

Participants are asked to assemble at Smokey Bear Park starting at 11 a.m. Borderland Pride is proud to have the support of the International Falls Rotary Club for this year’s Pride March.

Later that evening, Borderland Pride is hosting SPLASH! Drag Show and Fundraiser, a performance featuring the talented drag artists from Wiggins Productions. The event is open to all ages and all proceeds from ticket sales, bar sales, and other promotions at the event will be donated to the Fort Frances splash park.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 19, (VIP tickets for $30) and May 22 (general admission for $20). Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.borderlandpride.org/drag, and all advance ticket holders will be entered into a draw to win two Toronto Maple Leafs tickets, generously provided by Molson Coors.

“The theme ‘Pride Awakens’ reflects our goal of empowering members of our 2SLGBTQIA+ community, but also of engaging allies to support them,” said Borderland Pride director and festival co-chair Douglas Judson.

“This theme is also about our solidarity in opposition to the dangerous “anti-woke” rhetoric we are seeing across North America that is targeting trans and gender diverse people and their families, racialized communities, and queer youth. We are proud to celebrate diversity in gender expression – through drag and art – as a centrepiece of this year’s line-up.”

Other events in the Pride Month line-up include:

• A Pride Sunday church service at Knox United in Fort Frances at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 (all are welcome);

• A button and banner-making workshop at the United Native Friendship Centre (UNFC) on Tuesday, June 6;

• A panel discussion featuring parents of 2SLGBTQIA+ young people, hosted by the UNFC, on Wednesday, June 7;

•An open-mic event at the Rainy Lake Square, hosted by the UNFC, on Thursday, June 8;

• Local artist Samson Busch’s “sip and shop” event at Curvy Chick, on Friday, June 9;

• A drag story-time event on Sunday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at the Fort Frances Museum;

• A Pride Breakfast, featuring a traditional opening and honour ceremony, hosted by Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services, on Friday, June 16 at the Rainy Lake Square; and

• A Pride Paint Night, led by a special guest drag artist instructor, on Friday, June 16 at the Métis Hall (tickets are $35, and available at www.borderlandpride.org/paint).

In addition, some initiatives will run throughout the month:

• A special Pride Month Colouring Contest for young people, sponsored by ETFO T/OT/ESP Locals, will accept entries until June 11, with winners announced on June 12. Colouring pages and instructions can be downloaded at www.borderlandpride.org/contest.

• Pride flags and lawn signs will be available for sale at Curvy Chick, our official Pride Mart for 2023. New 2023 lawn signs will feature a brand new design for local families and businesses to proudly display their Pride.

The 2023 Pride Guide will be updated regularly and is available online at www.borderlandpride.org/guide. A printed copy will also be delivered with the May 24 edition of the Fort Frances Times. Check online for the most up-to-date listings and information.

Borderland Pride will make additional special announcements for Pride Month in the weeks ahead.

Borderland Pride would like to thank its many sponsors and community partners, and especially its leading sponsors and partners CIBC, TD, RBC, the Bayview Motel, Molson Coors, the United Native Friendship Centre, Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services, and Judson Howie LLP.