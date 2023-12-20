Border services passes on advice for travelers during the holidays

The Canadian federal border protection service has several tips to help you prepare for a smoother trip. First they advise travelers to keep wait times in mind.

Plan ahead and check the CBSA border wait times web page available via cbsa-asfc.gc.ca. “Travellers crossing the border by land are encouraged to cross during non-peak hours such as early morning.”

You can also speed up everyone’s trips across the border by having your documents prepared when you reach the checkpoint.

“Whether travelling by land, air or water, you can help speed things up by coming prepared with your travel documents.”



Whether that’s your passport or declaration forms for customs and import fees. Which leads to the next tip:

“Be prepared to declare. All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada. For returning residents, have your receipts readily available for goods purchased or received while outside of Canada.”

Travelers are discouraged from traveling with firearms, but if you choose to do so, check the CBSA website for the rules on traveling with firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

To make border crossings easier travelers are also asked to Leave gifts unwrapped.

“If travelling with gifts, make sure they are unwrapped or in gift bags in case border services officers need to inspect the contents.”

There are also very strict rules on importation of many products.



“Travelers must also declare any foods, plants, or animals. If there are concerns around an import, travelers should consult the Automated Import Reference System (AIRS) on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website (inspection.canada.ca) before bringing any food, plant, and animal products into Canada.”

There are also strict rules around the importation of poultry.



“Bringing turkey across the border? Poultry products must be retail packaged, for human consumption, and labelled as a “Product of the USA”. Homemade food or leftovers containing poultry cannot be brought into Canada. Check the latest Information for travellers: Restrictions on poultry and birds from the United States on the CFIA page before bringing these products across the border.”

If you are flying from another country into some Canadian airports you can save time with Advance Declaration via the ArriveCan app.

Included airports are Toronto Pearson, Vancouver, Montreal, Winnipeg, Halifax, Québec City, Ottawa, Billy Bishop, and Calgary and Edmonton international airports.

“You can make your customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of your arrival. Using Advance Declaration gives you access to express lanes to get to an airport kiosk or eGate faster.”

CBSA also has tips for crossing borders with kids as well:

“When travelling with children, it is recommended that the accompanying adult have a consent letter authorizing them to travel with the child if they share custody or are not the parent or legal guardian,” they say. “Border services officers are always watching for missing children, and in the absence of the letter, officers may ask additional questions.”

When it comes to bringing goods back from outside the country travelers should be aware of the value of their gifts or purchases.

“Returning residents who make purchases or pick up online purchases outside of Canada should be aware of their personal exemption limits. Use the CBSA duty and taxes estimator to help calculate your monies owed.”

There are different exemption levels for different amounts of time outside of Canada. There is no exemption for travelers outside Canada for 24 hours or less. There are different amounts allowed for over both 24 and 48 hours as well as 7 days,

Despite the closest neighbour to the south here in the borderland, Minnesota, having legalized Marijuana this year, you still cannot bring Cannabis products into the United States or return to Canada with them.

“Don’t bring it in. Don’t take it out,” is CBSA’s slogan when it comes to weed.

“Bringing cannabis across the border in any form, including oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada. A medical prescription from a doctor does not count as Health Canada authorization.”

If travelers have any questions, they are encouraged to ask a border services officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don’t hesitate to ask. Their officers are here to help.