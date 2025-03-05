Border Mayors Alliance united in the face of unjustified U.S. tariffs

March 4, 2025 – Today, U.S. President Donald Trump placed unjustified tariffs on all Canadian goods. This action will affect Canadians across the country, but particularly those in towns and cities along our nation’s border whose economies and communities are deeply intertwined with our American neighbours. As mayors of these border cities and towns, we witness the impact of trade disruptions on our communities firsthand. While the Federal government negotiates and the provinces work to protect their industries, we, the Border Mayors Alliance, are on the front lines of this trade war and will bear the weight of supporting our workers businesses.

Let us be clear: we will not stand idly by. Canada and the United States share the most successful trade relationship in human history, valued at approximately $950 billion per year and supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border. American mayors understand this.

Yesterday, The United States Conference of Mayors passed an emergency resolution calling upon the Trump administration to reverse course and protect trade relations with Canada and Mexico. This act of solidarity underscores the recklessness of these tariffs.

We are already taking action. Border municipalities have begun identifying alternative supply chains to bring procurement closer to home and mitigate the immediate disruptions caused by President Trump’s tariffs. In the coming week, we will continue to develop strategies that put Canada first.

The Border Mayors Alliance is committed to serving as a unified, national voice, safeguarding our communities and offering a crucial municipal perspective within our national and international discussions. Canadians are strong and resilient. Now is the time for us to come together and draw on this resilience in the face of this unjustified challenge. We will not be deterred.