Boaters can expect patrols on popular lakes

Pleasure boaters who favour popular angling spots a short drive from Thunder Bay should expect to see police and conservation officers patrolling those lakes this summer, with one Northwestern Ontario man already facing a slew of charges.

Provincial police said regular patrols and fish inspections are being planned for the Gorham and Shebandowan areas, “with specific patrols being focused on Dog Lake and Kashabowie Lake.”

Police said since the summer angling season got underway, tickets have already been issued for throwing empty beer cans in the water.

Other common offences include having open liquor containers on board and missing required equipment, such as life-jackets and flashlights.

“The goal (of the lake patrols) is to educate both local residents and visiting tourists in regard to boat safety and fishing regulations,” an OPP news release said on Friday.

Meanwhile, on June 14, police charged a 44-year-old Fort Frances man with several offences, including impaired operation, after a power boat was stopped on Kashabowie Lake. According to the same news release, the accused was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, operating a boat while possessing an open container of liquor and possessing unmarked cigarettes.

Police also laid charges against the man under the Canada Shipping Act as it pertains to small vessels, including not having enough life- jackets for every person on board, operating a pleasure craft without proof of competency or a licence, and lacking safety equipment that’s in good working order, the news release said.