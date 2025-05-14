Board Statement on Riverside’s Fundraising Direction

As announced in March, Riverside Health Care launched focused fundraising efforts aimed at further advancing health care across the Rainy River District. The evolving landscape of our health care organization that provides services in multiple communities and across much of the continuum of care requires us to increasingly adapt to the changing needs of the local health care system.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care manages the fundraising dollars it has amassed to date, and it is expected that it will continue to flow funding based on medical equipment listed on our capital needs list. Riverside Health Care’s Fundraising Director will continue to engage with our Auxiliaries and the public, ensuring full financial transparency and accountability, just as it has occurred in the past, both during and prior to the Foundation’s existence.

We are aware of misinformation circulating on social media. While some aspects of this matter remain confidential, it is disappointing to see facts misrepresented in this manner. These Board-led changes were made following a considerable effort to work with the Foundation and are based on our commitment to stronger outcomes for those we serve. Agreements between hospitals and foundations are routinely used across the province to support these relationships.

In recent years, Riverside has taken significant steps to strengthen health care across the region – from leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, to securing approval for an MRI, launching the Specialist & Diagnostic Transport initiative, expanding Assisted Living services, and achieving major milestones in our surgical services program. These advancements are the result of strong collaborations, strategic planning, and an unwavering focus on those we serve.

This moment is not about Riverside or the Foundation. It is, and must remain, about the people who rely on our care. That is the lens through which the Board, our Management Team, and our dedicated staff continue to move forward.

We look forward to your support for our “Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS” campaign which will bring the first-ever MRI in the district and new digital radiography units to Rainy River and Fort Frances. To learn more about how to donate, explore sponsorship opportunities, or stay informed about upcoming events, visit www.riversidehealthcare.ca/donate or follow us on Facebook.

Diane Clifford

Board Chair

Riverside Health Care

Benjamin Norton

Board Vice-Chair

Riverside Health Care