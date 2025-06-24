Bill C-5 passes the House of Commons vote after accelerated process

The federal government’s controversial Bill C-5 is off to the Senate next week for a truncated study. Opposition parties amended the proposed legislation to ensure the government cannot override certain laws (including the Indian Act, Canada Labour Code and Criminal Code) but most environmental law and regulations can still be circumvented if a project is deemed “in the national interest.”

“We’ve been keeping ourselves dependent on foreign powers. By building at home, we will truly make Canada strong,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a press conference following the bill’s passage in the House of Commons. “This government was elected on a promise to break down the barriers and build things, big and faster.”

This legislation “unlocks” the potential to advance nation-building projects, Carney said.

The bill would grant cabinet the power to override laws and regulations to get major projects built. In a marathon committee meeting Wednesday evening, the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives worked together to increase transparency and reporting requirements in the bill and prevent the government from overriding more than a dozen laws.

But the government can still override important environmental statutes including the Fisheries Act, Species at Risk Act, Canadian Navigable Waters Act, Canadian Environmental Protection Act, Migratory Birds Convention Act and Impact Assessment Act. The same goes for regulations including Wildlife Area Regulations, Marine Mammal Regulations, two migratory birds regulations as well as port and mining effluent regulations.

MPs had their last chance to amend the bill Friday afternoon in the House of Commons.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May tried to add the Species at Risk Act to the list of laws cabinet cannot override. The Liberals and Conservatives defeated May’s motion, with Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith breaking rank and voting with the Bloc Québécois, Green Party and NDP. Erskine-Smith has been critical of Bill C-5 and previously voted against his own government’s order to limit debate on the bill, which would also remove some federal barriers to internal trade.

The Liberals and Conservatives voted together not just on the bill itself, but also on a motion to ensure the bill cleared the House of Commons before MPs leave Ottawa for the summer. Parliament will resume sitting in mid-September.

MPs ended up voting on the bill in two parts, as originally requested by the Bloc Québécois. NDP MP Jenny Kwan made the request again today, and the Speaker of the House decided to split the bill into two different votes — one on the internal trade components and one on national interest projects — both of which passed.

‘This legislation is an abomination’

The Bloc Québécois, NDP and Green Party say the major projects bill is undemocratic because of the unprecedented powers it grants cabinet and lack of respect for Indigenous rights.

The Chiefs of Ontario and many Indigenous leaders mobilized on Wednesday for a rally on Parliament Hill calling on Carney’s government to drop bill C-5 and do it right this time.

Carney, in his press conference following the bill’s passage, said the legislation would be a benefit to Indigenous nations. He said summits with Inuit, First Nations and Métis leaders would be starting July 17, to discuss how the legislation would be applied.

“Being a reliable partner to Indigenous Peoples is not just about upholding the duty to consult,” Carney said. “It’s about enhancing the creation of long-term wealth and prosperity for Indigenous people.”

On June 16, Sen. Paul Prosper said he plans on putting forward an amendment to slow C-5 down if and when it gets to the Senate in “hopes that more rational minds prevail in terms of consulting with Indigenous groups.”

Along with emphasizing “partnership with Indigenous Peoples,” Carney stressed “consistency with our climate goals and environmental responsibility.”

Elizabeth May, in the bill’s final moments before the House of Commons, reiterated what many have said since it was introduced: that the speed of the bill and the vagueness of its application means much now rests on what exactly the government decides to do with it.

“There are many great projects … I’d love to see move ahead: east-west-north-south electricity grid, a passenger rail and bus interlinked system,” she said.

“There are many projects in the national interest, but we don’t know what they will be and the factors in the bill are not requirements. We could have a great project that we all want to see go ahead — or we could have a nightmare.”

In the end, May — the sole MP to vote against both parts of the bill — did not mince words.

“This legislation is an abomination and one that will be a stain on the reputation of this government and of our Prime Minister.”