Big Grassy First Nation LP and Cementation Canada honoured with 2025 CIM Indigenous Partnership Award

(NORTH BAY, ONT.) — Cementation Canada Inc., in partnership with Big Grassy First Nation LP, has received the 2025 Indigenous Partnership Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM).

The award, presented annually by CIM, recognizes groups that demonstrate significant and ongoing contributions to advancing Indigenous reconciliation in Canada’s mining sector.

Cementation and Big Grassy First Nation LP began their partnership in July 2020 to support early-stage underground mine development at New Gold’s Rainy River mine in northwestern Ontario. The agreement focused on creating sustainable employment and training opportunities for community members through Cementation’s New Miner Training Program, which combines theoretical instruction, hands-on learning and paid job placement.

“Our community has witnessed transformative changes in the lives of our members—changes that ripple out to benefit their families and the broader community,” said James Comegan, chief executive officer of Big Grassy First Nation LP.

“Cementation’s willingness to explore non-traditional approaches to support our people has been truly impressive. They’ve created opportunities for our members to earn meaningful wages without having to leave home and invested in culturally centric mental health services to help with our community’s healing.”

Under the leadership of Eric Kohtakangas, senior executive vice-president at Cementation, and a team committed to supporting meaningful partnerships with Indigenous Nations, the collaboration has achieved multiple milestones. These include sustained economic benefits, enhanced community-led entrepreneurial opportunities, capital investment structures, social programming and cultural revitalization. At peak periods, labour force participation from Big Grassy First Nation reached 25 percent—more than double the initial 10 percent target.

Eric Kohtakangas, Senior Executive Vice President, Cementation Canada Inc., left, and James Comegan, Chief Executive Officer of Big Grassy First Nation LP posed for a photo at the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Awards Gala in Montral, Que., last week. Cementation and Big Grassy First Nation LP were awarded the 2025 Indigenous Partnership award for their program that provided training for Indigenous workers in the mining sector. – Submitted photo

“At Cementation, we are deeply committed to upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples and fostering meaningful inclusion in all aspects of our mining projects,” said Kohtakangas.

“Our relationships with Indigenous communities are built on trust, respect and mutual benefit, and it has been an honour to live these values with our friends at Big Grassy First Nation and learn from them.”

This recognition reflects Cementation’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action 92 on Business and Reconciliation. Through partnerships like this, Cementation continues to provide equitable access to employment, training and education in the communities where it operates.

Both organizations are committed to growing their partnership and exploring new opportunities that support long-term, community-driven success.

The award was presented last week at the CIM Awards Gala in Montréal, Que.