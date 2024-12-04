Best for Kitty Launches Holiday Appeal Campaign

The holiday season is a time of celebration, joy and togetherness. But for the many homeless and unwanted cats and kittens in the Rainy River district, it can be a time of incredible suffering and despair. No one understands this better than the small, but dedicated group of volunteers at Best for Kitty who work around the clock to help rescue these innocent lives. But they can’t do it alone. And with the winter months upon us and the overwhelming number of animals in need, the support of our community becomes more important than ever.

With that in mind, Best for Kitty has launched their annual Holiday Appeal Campaign with the hope that they will raise the necessary funds to carry them through the long winter months. Like most privately funded rescues, Best for Kitty relies entirely on community donations and volunteer foster homes in order to respond to the endless number of calls for help that they receive throughout the entire Rainy River district. And with the temperatures dropping, the need to rescue as many lives as possible becomes even greater during the holiday season.

The Best for Kitty members encourage everyone to visit their website at www.bestforkitty.net to learn more about the many ways you can donate, foster, volunteer and adopt. And as an added bonus, their convenient ONLINE DONATION BUTTON provides INSTANT TAX RECEIPTS for donations of $20 or more! Donating through their website also gives you the option to donate monthly or make a dedicated gift in honour or in memory of a special person or pet. What a wonderful holiday gift idea for the animal lover on your Christmas list! An AMAZON REGISTRY can also be found under the donation button to view their most needed items. These items range from food and litter to cat towers, scratching posts, cat beds and toys.

Little Frances here was rescued by Best for Kitty, along with sibling Wells, when they were discovered crying in a well under a shed. They’ve both been adopted into fur-ever homes, but more kittens need help every day. Best for Kitty relies on donations, so they’ve made a few in-person and electronic ways to donate, through the duration of the postal strike, including a partnership with Northwoods Gallery, and the QR code below, which links directly to the Best For Kitty website. – Submitted phot

Donations made via electronic transfer (bestforkitty@gmail.com) are also a quick and easy way to give. And of course there is also the option to give by cheque. However due to the current postal strike, the Best for Kitty members ask that you please drop off your donation to Northwoods Gallery & Gifts, 273 Scott Street, Fort Frances. Once the postal strike has been settled, cheques can be mailed directly to Best for Kitty, 308 Fifth Street West, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3S1. If you are unable to make a financial donation at this time, please consider opening your heart and home as a volunteer foster family. Foster homes are always in huge demand and Best for Kitty would be “fur-ever” grateful for any support you can give. Fosters are fully supported by the organization, with all food and supplies provided.

To learn more about Best for Kitty and how you can help, please visit www.bestforkitty.net or scan the QR code below! You can also check out their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/bestforkitty/. On behalf of Best for Kitty, happy holidays and thank you for your kind support!