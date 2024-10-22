Bergland man fined close to $16,000 following MNR investigation

A Bergland, Ontario, man has been fined nearly $16,000 following an investigation by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

According to a press release from the Ministry, Fort Frances conservation officers investigated the individual between 2019 and 2021 following complaints from members of the public. The conservation officers were assisted by the Intelligence and Investigation Services unit, and looked into allegations of illegal commercial harvest and sale of baitfish, as well as the illegal sale of walleye.

The Ministry said that during the investigation, the man was seen illegally harvesting baitfish at the Morson government dock without a license on multiple occasions. He also unlawfully sold baitfish, leeches and walleye to officers without proper authority.

The man was convicted for selling baitfish and leeches without a license for commercial purposes, unlawfully taking baitfish for commercial purposes, fishing without a licence, commercially selling walleye, possessing an overlimit of walleye and packaging fish in a manner that species and number cannot be readily counted. He was fined $15,870 and given a three-year fishing and baitfish licensing suspension. Justice of the Peace Jerry Woods heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances, on June 11 and 12, 2024.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.