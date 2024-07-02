Beat the Heat this Summer

Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) encourages residents and visitors to enjoy the beautiful weather this summer by getting active and exploring the great outdoors. Whether hitting the trails, out on the water, playing at a park, or having fun at the beach, there are things you can do to ensure you, your family, and friends stay safe.

“We are all excited for warmer temperatures but too much heat and sun can ruin a fun day. While extreme heat can put everyone at risk of heat illness, the health risks are greatest for older adults, infants and young children, those with chronic or mental health illnesses, those working in the heat, and those who are under-housed or experiencing homelessness” says Stephanie Charles, Health Promoter with Environmental Health.

To “beat the heat”, it’s recommended that you:

Keep cool and seek shade: Shade is a good way to keep cool and reduce UV exposure.

Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, and choose light coloured clothing.

If it’s really hot outside, consider planning outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

Stay hydrated: Bring a water bottle from home and refill it with safe drinking water.

Check in with friends and family that are at a higher risk of suffering from a heat-related illness.

Check the beach or lake water before you swim: If the water looks murky or there are physical hazards, stay away.

If you are cooling down by visiting a local beach, the health unit assesses and monitors over twenty-eight (28) public beaches across our region. Public beaches that are monitored by the health unit have signs displayed with information on how to decide if it is safe to swim based on current beach conditions. A red sign is posted when there are very high levels of harmful bacteria, or other hazards in the water that make it unsafe to swim. Individuals should not swim at beaches where this red sign is posted. Please note that some beaches and all playgrounds across our region are smoke free.