‘Be careful out there’: Spring migration raises bird flu concerns

As spring migration brings thousands of birds back to Northern Ontario, concerns over avian influenza are on the rise.

Lawrence Martin, director of the lands and resources department at Mushkegowuk Council, is urging hunters to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions while hunting geese and ducks this season.

Martin, who grew up near Moose Factory, said that bird populations experience cycles of disease when their numbers grow too large.

“Every time there’s a huge population of ducks, there would be birds that seem sick,” he said.

“And then our elders would say yes, because there’s so many of them. And so there’s always been these different viruses that have come by.”

While outbreaks among wild birds are not new, Martin said that this particular strain of avian influenza — commonly known as bird flu — is raising greater concerns because it has impacted domestic poultry, such as chickens raised on farms.

The virus, a highly pathogenic strain known as H5N1, has already caused significant losses in the poultry industry leading to egg shortages, he said.

Martin is advising hunters to be on the lookout for signs of illness in birds, including unusual behaviour.

“If they’re lacking energy or falling apart, you can see it easily when you’re out hunting,” he said.

“Healthy birds stay away, but sick ones may come right to you more quickly. If you see a goose that seems wounded or is alone, there’s something wrong.”

Mushkegowuk Council has issued a bulletin with guidelines to reduce the risk of exposure:

Do not hunt in areas with reported outbreaks or where dead birds are found.

Do not handle or eat sick birds.

Wear gloves when handling birds and avoid direct contact with blood, feces, or respiratory secretions.

Wash hands with soap and water after handling birds; if unavailable, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Keep pets away from dead or sick birds.

Clean and disinfect tools, surfaces, and clothing after handling birds.

The responsibility for tracking bird flu outbreaks largely falls to government agencies, including the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and federal organizations, Martin said.

MNR spokesperson Mike Fenn told TimminsToday in an email that since 2022, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected across Ontario and North America.

“HPAI cases are expected to continue to be detected in Ontario and across North America over the coming years, especially during spring and fall bird migration,” he wrote.

The MNRF currently has no plans for local or regional testing.

“A lot of the issues seem to be still to the south of us, but it could spread,” he said.

The ministry collaborates with various agencies through the Ontario HPAI One Health team to monitor avian influenza, Fenn said.

“Wildlife surveillance focuses on wild birds, particularly waterfowl, and also includes testing mammals like foxes, raccoons, and skunks to assess the spread of the virus,” he said.

Given the rapid migration of birds from Central America through Ontario and up to Hudson Bay, Martin stressed the need for increased monitoring efforts.

“Millions of birds will be coming through here, so we have to be really cautious,” he said.

Mushkegowuk Council advises residents to report suspected cases of avian influenza to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781 or via their online reporting tool here.