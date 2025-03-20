Be Bear Wise and prevent bear encounters

The Ontario government and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding the public to exercise caution and prevent attracting black bears as they begin to come out of hibernation.

In Ontario, black bears wake up from hibernation between mid-March and late April. During this time of year, there is little natural food for bears, causing them to search for other food sources, including garbage and bird feed.

To keep our communities safe and bears in their natural habitat, follow these simple and effective precautions:

Never feed or approach bears

Store garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids, preferably indoors

Wait until pickup day to put out garbage for collection

Remove bird feeders for the spring and summer (instead you can offer birds natural alternatives such as flowers, nesting boxes or fresh water)

Clean food residue from outdoor barbecue grills and grease traps after each use

Keep dogs on leash and store pet food indoors

Alert your neighbours about bear activity and share these Bear Wise tips to reduce attractants in your community

It is important to know how to handle a bear encounter, and who to call if you encounter one. The province operates a non-emergency, toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327. The line operates from March 17 to November 30 and is available 24/7.

If a bear is posing an immediate threat by showing threatening or aggressive behaviour, remain calm and call 911 or your local police department.

Visit ontario.ca/bearwise to learn more about how to avoid attracting bears and what to do if you encounter one.

Did You Know?

Bears have excellent memories and will return to where they have found food in the past, sometimes travelling over 100 kilometres.