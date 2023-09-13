Be Bear Aware this Fall

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – With the cooler temperatures approaching, fall time is an important time to be aware of bears. There have been many sightings in the Rainy River district recently as the bears are starting to bulk up for winter. With bears preparing for winter hibernation, fall is when people need to be the most aware. Bears tend to find their way into residential areas this time of year in search for food.

Not every bear sighting is an emergency situation, here is who to call if you encounter a bear.

Non-Emergency Encounters

Call the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641) if a bear is:

Roaming around, checking garbage cans

Breaking into a shed where garbage or food is stored

In a tree

Pulling down a bird feeder or knocking over a barbecue For Emergency Situations

Call 911 or your local police force if a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, such as:

Entering a school yard when school is in session

Stalking people and lingering on-site

Entering or trying to enter a residence

Wandering into a public gathering

Killing livestock/pets and lingering on site.

The Rainy River District would also like to provide some safety tips: