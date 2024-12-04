 

BCO hosting Christmas sing-along at Donald Young School again this year

4 December 2024
By Laura Balanko-Dickson
Staff Writer
lbalanko-dickson@fortfrances.com

Since its founding in 1999, the Borderlands Community Orchestra has sought to unite local musicians and members of the public in a mutual love of music. The ensemble has attracted a selection of uniquely talented musicians from both sides of the border, including people from Barwick, Baudette, Devlin, Emo, Fort Frances, International Falls, Pinewood, Ranier, Rainy River, and Williams.

Meeting weekly in Emo on Tuesdays, from September until June, the Borderlands Community Orchestra blends pop and classical music and seasonally showcases talented local musicians. Moreover, the Borderlands Community Orchestra serves many demographics, playing in educational and entertaining fundraising concerts, often supporting various community services. From fancy dress balls to quaint quartets, Christmas concerts and beyond, the group offers a well-rounded listening experience for all to enjoy.

As they’ve done previous years, the orchestra plans to return to the Holly Daze season by sharing their love of music with a Christmas sing-along at Donald Young School. For more information visit Borderlands Community Orchestra’s Facebook page or contact Katherine Marie.

L Balanko-Dickson

Laura Balanko-Dickson is a 31-year-old photographer and journalist. Taking photographs as a hobby since 2010, Laura began professional photography work in 2018. Always comfortable behind the lens of a camera, or in front of a screen furiously typing, Laura focuses on photography, events and all things literary. Their mother often jokes about how she never had to worry about Laura making friends with others, whether as a child or an adult. Laura has photographed stars from RuPaul’s drag race, elite athletes during the Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, and numerous other people and personalities. Laura believes building sincere and honest relationships with everyone is the single biggest contributing factor to her success.

