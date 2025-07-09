Barwick Service purchased by Dimit Bus Lines, but same high quality service not changing

A staple business of the Barwick area may be changing hands, but the new owners promise that customers to the shop will get the same high quality service they’ve come to expect over the years.

Dimit Bus Lines Ltd. have purchased Barwick Service from longtime owner George Oltsher in a move that both provides the bus line with the same business that has been servicing their equipment for years, while also allowing them to ensure the business itself can continue to provide all of its other customers with the service they expect.

Dimit Bus Line’s Shannon Carlson said the move came about when the company heard Oltsher was looking to retire from his business, providing them an opportunity that was hard to ignore.

“When we first heard that George wanted to retire, it was Mathew’s [McDonald, owner Bob Dimit’s grandson] idea that this could be a great collaboration for us, if we buy this garage that has been servicing our school buses for over 30 years,” Carlson said.

“We talked about it as a company, which is our family, and we thought we needed to, because we need a garage to service our buses, but also we know Garrett Gamsby, who’s the main mechanic there, so we thought it could be a really great idea.”

The purchase has been more than a year in the making, ironing out details and making sure the transition happened smoothly. But late last month, the deal was made and saw the deal completed.

While the owners may have changed at Barwick Service, Carlson stressed that the plan is to continue to offer the same services to the public, despite rumours swirling about the district.

“We’ve heard through the grapevine that some people are concerned that they may think that we’re buying it and we’re just going to service our buses, but no, we don’t plan to change anything,” she said.

“We want it to stay exactly the same and keep the high standards. That’s why we go there, because of the high standards, and so it’s going to stay the same. We’re going to completely continue servicing the entire district for their cars, as well as other businesses that need to have their vehicle serviced. We’re open to that. Nothing will change on that end.”

Carlson said the need for quality mechanics and a service garage is especially important considering the precious cargo their buses deliver across the district each school year, and so knowing that they can ensure the same quality of service through the purchase was paramount to the decision.

Oltsher, who had owned the business since 1980, noted that in his time at the garage, he’d seen it grow from two bays to a five bay shop, with the services on offer expanding at the same pace, including truck and trailer safeties, and offering diesel emissions testing beginning in 1999. He himself had taken over the business from Glen Jackson, who Oltsher said had taught him a lot about the business and helped him transition in as the owner at that time. School bus safeties were included in those services on offer, so when Oltsher said Dimit Bus Lines came knocking at the door in December 2023, he felt it was the right people at the right time for a deal.

“Definitely the right people and good timing,” Oltsher said.

For his part, Oltsher said he and his wife Heather wanted to extend their thanks to the business’ many suppliers and customers over the years, as well the many technicians, mechanics and office workers that have worked there, and said he hopes that the suppliers and customers continue to support the business under the new owners.

Going forward, Oltsher said he plans to assist in the transition as much as he can (“It’s simple as that, I’m going to help whatever I can.”), much like Jackson did for him, and Carlson noted that the Oltshers will be welcome at the shop whenever they feel like stopping by. As for the business, Carlson said as the new owners, as much as they plan to keep the high quality service the same, there’s also room to expand on what they can offer in the future, including a potential wrecker business.

For now, though, the promise stands.

“Barwick Service has been there in some form, whether it was a former gas station, an auto mechanic garage, it’s been there for years and years,” Carlson said.

“So it’s not going anywhere. We’re keeping it there. We’re gonna do the best we can to make the district proud, make George proud. We just want to continue that on.”